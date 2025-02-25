Domo Receives Five Dresner Advisory Services 2024 Technology Innovation Awards

Domo is a multiple-category winner for the eighth consecutive year

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has received five Dresner Advisory Services 2024 Technology Innovation Awards. Domo has been recognized as a top vendor in the following Wisdom of Crowds® thematic market reports: Analytical Platforms, Cloud Computing + Business Intelligence (BI), Embedded BI, Collective Insights and Self-Service BI.

Wisdom of Crowds research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contribute to providing a complete view of realities, plans and perceptions of the market.

Domo was named a top vendor in the following categories:

Analytical Platforms: complete and integrated technology environments that support multiple analytical or business intelligence (BI) use cases, without requiring additional technologies.

complete and integrated technology environments that support multiple analytical or business intelligence (BI) use cases, without requiring additional technologies. Cloud Computing + BI: the technologies, tools, and solutions that employ one or more cloud deployment models.

the technologies, tools, and solutions that employ one or more cloud deployment models. Embedded BI: the technological capability to include BI features and functions as an inherent part of another application.

the technological capability to include BI features and functions as an inherent part of another application. Collective Insights: the combination of user governance with collaborative business intelligence, where people or organizations work together to develop a common understanding which is shared and used to support organizational decision making.

the combination of user governance with collaborative business intelligence, where people or organizations work together to develop a common understanding which is shared and used to support organizational decision making. Self-Service BI: builds upon collaborative business intelligence and user governance to create an environment where users can easily create and share insights in a managed and consistent fashion.

“Distinctions such as the Dresner Technology Innovation awards help illustrate how our AI and Data Products platform delivers actionable insights to our customers with the flexibility, agility, scale and speed needed to continuously add new AI-powered capabilities,” said Ben Schein, SVP of Product, Domo. “We’re honored to receive these accolades from Dresner; it is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication in delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive business value for our customers.”

“Our comprehensive series of thematic market studies provides an unparalleled analysis of user behaviors and dynamics,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We also recognize those suppliers who offer the most comprehensive solutions in these technical areas and extend our congratulations to Domo for its eighth consecutive year as Dresner Technology Innovation award winner in multiple categories.”

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

About Domo

Domo is an AI and Data Products platform that helps companies of all sizes leverage data and AI to drive value in today’s data-driven world. Built around our customer’s preferred data foundation, powered by our award-winning Domo.AI solution, and enriched with our partner ecosystem, the Domo platform enables users to prepare, visualize, automate, distribute, and build end-to-end data products that provide solutions across the entire data journey. From hydrating your data foundation, to building fully embedded applications that can be shared with your employees and customers, to deploying AI models across a variety of providers, Domo gives users the ability to build data products that generate measurable value for the business.

