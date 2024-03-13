Domo Receives Five Dresner Advisory Services 2023 Technology Innovation Awards

This marks Domo’s seventh consecutive year as a multiple-category winner

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been named the winner of five Dresner Advisory Services 2023 Technology Innovation Awards, as a top vendor in the following Wisdom of Crowds® thematic market reports: Analytical Platforms, Cloud Computing + BI, Embedded BI, Guided Analytics and Self-Service BI.





Wisdom of Crowds research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans and perceptions of the market. Domo was named a top vendor in the following categories:

Analytical Platforms: complete and integrated technology environments that support multiple analytical or business intelligence (BI) use cases, without requiring additional technologies.

Cloud Computing + BI: the technologies, tools, and solutions that employ one or more cloud deployment models.

Embedded Business Intelligence: the technological capability to include BI features and functions as an inherent part of another application.

Guided Analytics: improves time to insight and action by supporting the creation of connections between related and relevant information and directing and suggesting analytical story flow.

Self-Service BI: builds upon collaborative business intelligence and user governance to create an environment where users can easily create and share insights in a managed and consistent fashion.

“To be recognized year over year is a testament to the innovation and customer focus that our team brings to the market across various categories of analytics and BI,” said Ben Schein, SVP of Product, Domo. “It is even more rewarding to see how these product innovations are empowering our customers to drive business growth and impact and stay competitive now and into the future.”

“Our comprehensive series of thematic market studies provides an unparalleled analysis of user behaviors and dynamics,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We also recognize those vendors who offer the most comprehensive solutions in these technical areas and extend our congratulations to Domo for its seventh consecutive year as a 2023 Technology Innovation award winner.”

To learn more about how Domo is helping organizations multiply their impact with data, visit: www.domo.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo and Domopalooza are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

