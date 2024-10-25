Domo Ranked An Overall Experience Leader in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2024 Small and Midsize Enterprise Business Intelligence Market Study

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been ranked an “Overall Leader” in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2024 Wisdom of Crowds® Small and Midsize Enterprise (SME) Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study. This marks the eighth consecutive year Domo has been ranked a “Leader” in this report.





The Dresner SME BI Market Study examines and scrutinizes BI trends and usage among SMEs. The analyst firm cites that organizations of all sizes pay the most attention to BI priorities associated with data security, data quality, reporting, dashboards and data visualization, and indicates that small organizations are relatively more influenced by executive management, operations, IT, customer service or sales. Small organizations are far more likely to report the highest BI penetration by headcount and success is more often measured by customer satisfaction. Wisdom of Crowds research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products and vendors from users in all roles and throughout all industries.

Dresner ranks vendors on two models in this report: the Customer Experience Model considers the real-world experience of customers working with BI products daily; the Vendor Credibility Model considers how customers “feel” about their vendor. As an “Overall Leader,” Domo ranked as a leader in both models.

This marks Domo’s sixth Dresner distinction in 2024, which includes top rankings in Dresner Advisory Services’ Business Intelligence Market Study, Dresner Advisory Services’ Collective Insights Report, Dresner Advisory Services’ Self-Service BI Market Study, Dresner Advisory Services’ Cloud Computing and BI Market Study and Dresner Advisory Services’ Industry Excellence Awards.

“ The number of small and midsize enterprises that leverage the Domo platform continues to grow because of our unique user-centric approach to analytics and BI, as well as the ease of use of our platform, all the while still offering advanced capabilities that enable technical teams to respond quickly to business needs,” said Daren Thayne, CTO and EVP of Product at Domo. “ Our continued recognition as a leader in both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility in the Dresner SME Enterprise BI Market Study reinforces our commitment to fostering a data-driven culture of curiosity that inspires bold questions and smart, fast and transformative action.”

“ Our research shows that SMEs only narrowly trail large peers in BI achievements including growth in revenues and increased competitive advantage, and perform better at enhanced customer service, while large organizations fare better at improved operational efficiency achievements,” said Howard Dresner, president at Dresner Advisory Services, LLC. “ We congratulate Domo on their high performance once again in our annual assessment of SME BI suppliers.”

For a complimentary copy of the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2024 SME BI Market Study, visit here.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

