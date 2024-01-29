Domo Ranked #1 Vendor in Dresner Advisory Services’ Analytical Platforms Report

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced its first-place ranking in the latest Dresner Advisory Wisdom of Crowds® Analytical Platforms Market Study. Dresner defines analytical platforms as integrated technology environments that include all needed functionality to support multiple analytical or BI use cases. In this third edition of this market study, Dresner required named vendors to have a critical mass of core analytical and BI functionality in a single technology platform versus a “best of breed” approach.





Domo’s top-place ranking in the Analytical Platforms Market Study was based on confirmed functionality and weighted by collective end-user feedback, as well as the analyst’s observations. Included in the assessment are scores for data engineering, data governance, self-service BI, embedded BI, AI, data science and machine learning and cloud support.

“We congratulate Domo for its first-place rank in our most recent Analytical Platforms report, its third consecutive top ranking,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “As more organizations look for a single-vendor integrated technology platform for core analytical and BI functionality, it is important that these platforms also evolve, becoming more functional and open.”

“Domo’s consecutive #1 ranking showcases our strengths as a full-stack, cloud native technology platform that supports multiple analytical and BI use cases. This recognition is a testament to our team’s customer-first approach in providing a comprehensive, intuitive data experience platform that makes it easy for everyone across an organization to access, understand and take action on well-governed data,” said Daren Thayne, CTO and EVP of Product at Domo.

This marks Domo’s sixth Dresner distinction for 2023, including top rankings in Dresner’s 2023 Industry Excellence Awards, Dresner’s 2023 Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study, Dresner’s 2023 Self-Service BI Market Study, Dresner’s 2023 Cloud Computing and BI Market Study and Dresner’s 2023 Small and Midsize Enterprise BI Market Study.

For a complimentary copy of the Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® Analytical Platforms Market Study, visit here.

