Domo Ranked #1 Vendor in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2024 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study

This marks Domo’s eighth consecutive year as top ranked vendor

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been ranked the number one vendor in the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2024 Wisdom of Crowds® Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study for the eighth consecutive year.





Domo’s top-place ranking in the Cloud Computing and BI Market Study was based on confirmed functionality and weighted by collective end-user feedback as well as the analyst’s observations. In rating the vendors, Dresner considered cloud BI features, cloud architecture, cloud security and web data connectors, weighted by user priority of capabilities.

This report evaluated cloud BI vendors and their deployment methods while analyzing feature advantages and disadvantages. The market study notes that the flexibility and scalability offered by cloud BI solutions can be highly beneficial for businesses looking to adapt quickly to changing market conditions or to scale operations without significant upfront investments in infrastructure.

“We’re thrilled that Domo has once again been rated as the #1 vendor in Dresner’s annual Cloud Computing and BI report,” said Daren Thayne, CTO and EVP of Product at Domo. “Our team is passionate and dedicated to providing our customers with the most advanced tools and innovations so that our platform can continue solving the complex data and analytics challenges our customers face now and in the future.”

“We’re seeing cloud-based BI, and especially public cloud-based solutions, becoming increasingly dominant in the marketplace, and vendors such as Domo are well-positioned to benefit from this proliferation,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We congratulate Domo for its top ranking in our 2024 Cloud Computing and BI Market Study, defending their #1 rating from last year.”

For a complimentary copy of the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2024 Cloud Computing and BI Market Study, visit here.

To learn more about how Domo is helping organizations multiply their impact with data, visit: www.domo.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

Cynthia Cowen



PR@domo.com