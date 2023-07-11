Domo Ranked #1 Vendor in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2023 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study

Domo leads 15 other vendors in the 8th annual market assessment

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that it has topped the list of vendors in the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2023 Self-Service Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study for the fifth consecutive year, placing ahead of 15 other vendors.





In its 8th edition, the Dresner report examined end-user deployments and trends around self-service BI. Top vendors in this market were ranked on their collaborative, governance, natural language analytics (NLA) and Guided Analytics® features, as well as the ability to create an environment where users can easily build and share insights in a managed and consistent fashion. The Domo data experience platform, with its user-friendly focus, empowers teams with the self-service access and analytics they need, easing the burden on data teams while also maintaining proper governance and control.

“Self-service BI and Guided Analytics increasingly are deployed by organizations to leverage information resources and internal expertise to drive improved decision-making in a governed fashion,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “Since 2012 when we began our analysis of the self-service BI market, the industry has expanded to include a much larger pool of vendors. We congratulate Domo on its continued top ranking in our annual self-service BI market assessment.”

“Domo customers truly transform their businesses by sharing the data and insights people need to excel in their roles, regardless of their position or data acumen,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “We’re pleased to be recognized by Dresner for this leadership, and will continue to invest in the intuitiveness, flexibility and governance that make our data experience platform a preferred self-service solution.”

Register here for the “From Insight to Action: Empowering End Users with Self-Service BI” webinar on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 1pm ET. Led by Domo’s SVP of Product Ben Schein and Group Product Manager Chris Wright, alongside Dresner Advisory Services’ Founder and Chief Research Officer Howard Dresner, the webinar will cover key trends, features and benefits in self-service BI that every business leader should know about—from user governance to generative AI.

For a copy of Dresner Advisory Services’ 2023 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study, visit here.

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

Cynthia Cowen



PR@domo.com