Domo Promotes Jeff Skousen to President of Worldwide Sales and Field Operations and RJ Tracy to Chief Revenue Officer

New executive roles to align partner and sales initiatives and accelerate Domo’s ecosystem-led growth

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced key senior leadership promotions to support and accelerate the company’s strategic partner growth initiatives. Effective immediately, Domo Chief Revenue Officer, Jeff Skousen, has been named President of Worldwide Sales and Field Operations, and Domo SVP of Partners, Strategic Development and Channel, RJ Tracy, will assume the role of Chief Revenue Officer.





“We have been hyper-focused on Domo’s path to growth and have been shifting our efforts and investment towards ecosystem-led initiatives. We’re beginning to see great early results, which provide a positive signal for our go-to-market strategy,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “The promotions of Jeff Skousen to President of Worldwide Sales and Field Operations and RJ Tracy to Chief Revenue Officer will more tightly align their expertise and our strategic growth initiatives and better position Domo for future success.”

RJ Tracy, a tenured Domo sales leader, has led and driven the expansion of the company’s partner and channel ecosystem. He was also responsible for the development and scaling of Domo’s consumption-pricing efforts. As CRO, RJ will align Domo’s strategic partner and sales initiatives and will report to Jeff.

With over 25 years of sales and leadership experience, Jeff Skousen has played an integral role in building the Domo sales machine from the ground up. As President of Worldwide Sales and Field Operations, he will be responsible for sales operations and international growth, supporting ecosystem initiatives and consumption conversion, and providing mentorship for RJ in the CRO role.

Added James, “Both Jeff and RJ are proven leaders of Domo’s go-to-market teams, and I’m confident that their elevated responsibilities will advantageously align our strategic initiatives between partners and sales, accelerate Domo’s ecosystem-led priorities and drive Domo’s path to long-term, profitable growth.”

About RJ Tracy

As Domo’s CRO, RJ Tracy is responsible for aligning Domo’s strategic partner and sales initiatives and expanding the company’s partner and channel ecosystem. He has been with Domo for over 11 years, most recently as SVP of Partners, Strategic Development and Channel. During his tenure, RJ has developed and led teams that currently oversee more than 80% of Domo’s customer base. He also recently led the development and scaling of the company’s consumption-based pricing model.

About Jeff Skousen

Jeff Skousen brings more than 25 years of sales and leadership experience to the role of President of Worldwide Sales and Field Operations. He played an integral role in building the Domo sales machine from the ground up and brings an intense, results-driven attitude to the organization. Before Domo, Jeff spent time at IBM, Omniture and was a founder and head of sales for a successful financial services company for more than six years.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

Forward-Looking Statements

