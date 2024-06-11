Domo Partners with phData to Support Businesses on Their AI and Data Journey

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that phData, a full-service AI and data analytics consulting company, has partnered with Domo to help its users simplify data management and get actionable intelligence faster with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud and Domo. With more than 600 employees, phData is bringing together its analytics consulting projects for customers to utilize Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud and the power of Domo’s platform.





phData relies on Domo’s platform to provide real-time data to all employees, which empowers informed decision-making and drives business impact. Supported by a range of flexible AI services, Domo enables companies to utilize, expand, act on and automate actions based on corporate data, all while ensuring secure, transparent and permission-based AI implementation.

The collaboration between Domo and phData enables users to simplify data management and access actionable intelligence through a native, bi-directional integration built on Domo while leveraging Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. phData can enhance customers’ experience with Domo + Snowflake by simplifying and streamlining data integration and data input. Customers can also utilize advanced analytics and visualization tools to optimize resources and promote data access for improved decision-making across the business.

“Domo continues to play a crucial role in our clients’ success stories, particularly in their data collection and transformation initiatives,” said Sam Mehlhaff, VP of Partnerships & Marketing at phData. “Our partnership with Domo, combined with the power of the Snowflake platform, will enable us to continue delivering solutions worldwide, allowing our clients to see tangible benefits on their data transformation journeys.”

“Connecting customers with the capabilities and services they need is key, and phData is enabling Domo + Snowflake users to simplify the way they collect and use their data,” said RJ Tracy, Domo’s senior vice president of Partners, Strategic Development and Channel. “phData is supporting organizations on their data transformation journey, which is allowing organizations to see their unlocked potential that leads to positive business outcomes.”

To learn more about how innovative organizations like phData are partnering with Domo to put data to work for everyone, visit www.domo.com/partners.

About phData

phData is a full-service AI and data analytics consulting company that guides leading businesses through their data transformation journeys. We create and sustain solid data platforms, outstanding data products, and value-generating machine learning systems. Our team of experienced data scientists, engineers, and architects can help build, deploy, and support the toughest AI and data analytics endeavors.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

