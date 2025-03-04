Domo Partners with Koantek to Deliver Transformative Data and AI Solutions

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Koantek, a global provider of technology services and data solutions, has partnered with Domo to collaborate and develop tailored data strategies and enhance decision-making. The collaboration between Domo and Koantek is focused on the native, bi-directional data flow between Domo and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. This integration enables businesses to harness the full potential of their data assets through enhanced data integration, advanced analytics and intuitive visualization tools that drive operational efficiency and strategic insights.

Domo and Koantek, which specializes in AI and ML (Machine Learning) solutions, aim to streamline joint customer data management between the Domo platform and Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform. By integrating Domo into its service offerings, Koantek will deliver rapid, actionable insights through robust AI and analytics capabilities, provide mutual clients with real-time data accessibility and foster AI-driven decision-making that propels business impact.

“We’re excited to be Domo’s first Databricks implementation partner,” said Eddie Edgeworth, CTO of Koantek. “Domo customers looking to leverage the benefits of Databricks will experience Koantek’s comprehensive solutions that maximize their data investments. With our reliable, secure and efficient implementation approach, Domo customers will improve time to value, reduce risk and fully leverage the benefits of Domo's data analysis and visualization.”

“In a time of rapid AI development, it’s critical that businesses are able to leverage new, evolving technologies while avoiding siloed, expensive and ineffective practices,” said RJ Tracy, Domo’s Chief Revenue Officer. “With a focus on transparency and governance, our flexible AI service layer enables companies to securely engage, automate and act on corporate data through transparent and permission-based AI implementation. Domo’s partnership with Koantek will help mutual customers leverage Databricks to build data intelligence and harness AI-driven insights that impact business performance, giving users time back to focus on their innovation and customer needs.”

To learn more about how innovative organizations like Koantek are partnering with Domo to put data to work for everyone, visit www.domo.com/partners.

About Koantek

Koantek is a global provider of technology services and data solutions specializing in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Focusing on delivering customized solutions, Koantek empowers businesses to harness the transformative power of data to drive growth. The company's team of experts combines deep knowledge with best-in-class technologies, tools, and methodologies to drive innovation and optimize business outcomes. Koantek serves clients across various industries, enabling them to unlock new opportunities and gain a competitive edge in the age of AI. Koantek was recognized as the 2024 Databricks Innovation Partner of the Year, the 2023 Databricks Velocity Partner of the Year and the 2022 Databricks Rising Star of the Year. The company has over 145 certified Databricks experts and is part of the Databricks Brickbuilder Program. For more information, visit www.koantek.com.

About Domo

Domo is an AI and Data Products platform that helps companies of all sizes leverage data and AI to drive value in today’s data-driven world. Built around our customer’s preferred data foundation, powered by our award-winning Domo.AI solution, and enriched with our partner ecosystem, the Domo platform enables users to prepare, visualize, automate, distribute, and build end-to-end data products that provide solutions across the entire data journey. From hydrating your data foundation, to building fully embedded applications that can be shared with your employees and customers, to deploying AI models across a variety of providers, Domo gives users the ability to build data products that generate measurable value for the business.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Cynthia Cowen

PR@domo.com