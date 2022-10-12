Domo Names Monica Pool Knox as Chief People Officer

Former Microsoft, Twitter executive joins Domo’s executive management team





SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cpo–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Monica Pool Knox will join the company as Chief People Officer (CPO), reporting to Chief Executive Officer John Mellor. In this role, Pool Knox will lead the global Human Resources organization with a focus on optimizing the capability of Domo’s talent and inspiring a culture where employees can do their best work. Known for building high-performing organizations, Pool Knox has provided strategic HR leadership for companies such as Microsoft, Twitter, Sony, PepsiCo, The Walt Disney Company and Verizon Wireless, Puerto Rico.

“Monica’s blend of large and start-up company experiences, functional excellence and human-centric leadership is exactly what we were searching for in this executive position,” said Mellor. “I’m thrilled to have Monica at the table with our management team and board, helping lead our next phase of growth with a world-class company culture where the best talent thrives.”

Prior to Domo, Pool Knox led Global Talent Management for Microsoft where she developed innovative people programs and practices as well as created and implemented AI-enabled HR technology solutions for internal and external consumption. More recently, she led global HR as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer for Nasdaq-listed LivePerson. A seasoned tech industry veteran, she has also served as a consultant for pre-IPO tech companies in the US, Ireland and the UK.

“I was drawn to Domo by the opportunity to work with a global team of incredibly talented professionals who care deeply about winning together and going above and beyond for their customers and each other,” said Monica Pool Knox. “With a belief in the power of data, I’m also excited to leverage Domo’s technology to help optimize business results internally through Domo’s HR team and externally through the HR teams of our customers.”

Pool Knox serves as a board director for Swedish Health Systems, a healthcare provider with more than 10,000 employees, a board director for DreamSmart Academy and as a senior talent advisor for Talentsky, a pre-IPO human capital management company.

She has a BA in Communications from UC Santa Barbara and an MBA from the University of Texas, Austin.

