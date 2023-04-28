Domo Named to the Women Tech Council Shatter List for 6th Consecutive Year

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ShatterList—Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today it has been named on the Women Tech Council (WTC) 2023 Shatter List for its sixth consecutive year. The list showcases technology companies that are pushing towards breaking the glass ceiling for women in tech and is scored on factors critical to building inclusive cultures.

“Because women comprise half of the workforce but only a quarter of the technology workforce, we need to accelerate progress for women in tech and create more momentum towards breaking the glass ceiling,” said WTC President Cydni Tetro. “Recognizing the programs and measures that are creating impact and the companies enacting them helps educate and inspire other organizations and creates lift and momentum for the entire technology community.”

The Shatter List was first developed as part of the WTC’s diversity and inclusion program, and to help build, recognize and amplify high-performing environments. Domo scores stood out in what WTC identifies as key areas that showcase a company’s commitment to equity, inclusion and diversity in technology:

Executive engagement (active support from the CEO, executive team and all leadership),

Company programming (currently has women in leadership executive positions and proactively implements programs to support women in technology),

Community investment (active participation with the broader community to learn from and share best practices regarding culture and inclusion); and,

Women’s or D&I group (formal programs to support women internally).

As a company committed to leading change for women in tech, Domo has implemented numerous programs and initiatives such as generous maternity benefits and parental leave, commitment to the ParityPledge which focuses on recruiting diverse talent for leadership positions, and more, to ensure Domo is a place the best employees thrive.

Josh James, Domo’s founder and CEO, commented, “We’re so proud to be recognized by the WTC Shatter List for the strides we’ve made in creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace. It’s an investment that’s paying off throughout the business, from creating a stronger company culture to delivering more exceptional products, services and solutions to our customers worldwide. Championing diversity, equity and inclusion continues to be an active pursuit for all of us, and earning a place on this list for the sixth consecutive year is reflective of Domo’s ongoing commitment to progress.”

To learn more about the Shatter List, visit www.womentechcouncil.com.

About Women Tech Council:

Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: http://www.womentechcouncil.com.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

Domo



Cynthia Cowen



PR@domo.com