Domo Named to Parity.Org’s Best Companies for Women to Advance List for Fourth Consecutive Year

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ParityList—Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today it has been named to the 2023 Parity.Org Best Companies for Women to AdvanceTM List for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition spotlights companies that are committed to supporting women and creating opportunities for them to advance their careers.

“Over the past several years, there’s been a real awakening to the inequities in our world, and the need to address those things,” said Parity.Org President Dina Schenk. “It’s gratifying to see that the companies on this year’s ParityLIST are not letting up or losing focus. They are continuing to innovate and to invest in leveling the playing field so that all employees have equal and equitable opportunities to be hired, to be recognized, and to thrive.”

The 2023 Best Companies for Women to Advance honorees stand out for specific policies and practices they implement in their organizations, including (but not limited to): focusing on recruiting women into all job bands to maintain a balanced pipeline; leveraging a formal pay equity plan to identify and correct pay gaps; and, regularly measuring and reporting on gender representation and equity to the Executive Team.

“Diversity makes organizations stronger, and improving gender representation and equity at Domo has directly benefited every aspect of our business,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “We’re incredibly proud to be recognized by Parity.Org as a great company for women to advance and view our continued progress as vital to Domo’s future success.”

About the ParityLIST™

Parity.Org established the Best Companies for Women to Advance® list in 2020, to recognize organizations that have benefits, policies, and programs that are particularly beneficial for women to advance in the workplace. In 2023, Parity.Org expanded to create a Best Companies for People of Color to Advance™ list. After being rated on a comprehensive number of attributes and quantitative metrics, 44 companies were named to the 2023 ParityLIST for Women and 18 to the inaugural ParityLIST for People of Color.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

