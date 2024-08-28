Domo Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Multicloud Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, Embedded Analytics and Marketing Analytics Solutions

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ConstellationShortList–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been named to the Q3 2024 Constellation ShortList™ for Multicloud Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms and the Q3 2024 Constellation ShortList for Marketing Analytics Solutions for the ninth consecutive year. In addition, Domo was named to the Q3 2024 Embedded Analytics ShortList.





The Constellation ShortLists present vendors in different categories of the market relevant to early adopters. All shortlisted vendors for a market category are compiled through conversations with early adopter clients, independent analysis and briefings with vendors and partners.

“As buyers look to find cost savings amidst an era of exponential efficiency, Constellation’s ShortLists help separate the signal from the marketing noise,” said R “Ray” Wang, CEO and founder at Constellation Research. “Our analysts have highlighted those vendors who are delivering on value and at the pace of innovation that our clients expect.”

“Domo’s leadership position in three Constellation ShortLists underscores the value our platform provides to our customers across a wide array of data, BI and analytics use cases,” said Daren Thayne, Chief Technology Officer and EVP of Product at Domo. “We empower all users, from the front-line workers to C-level executives, with the real-time insights they need, with secure, easy-to-use, AI-powered innovations that drive business results.”

Constellation evaluated more than 25 vendors in the Multicloud Analytics and BI Platforms market, with the following key criteria for inclusion:

Delivery of SaaS or managed services on two or more public clouds

or managed services on two or more public clouds Containerization underpinnings supporting consistent streamlined deployment and scalability across multiple clouds

Data management capabilities such as data integration and self-service data preparation

Breadth of analysis tools, including dashboarding, data visualization, forecasting and predictive capabilities

Rich collaboration features for authors, analysts and business users

In the Embedded Analytics ShortList, Constellation evaluated over 25 vendors, using the following key criteria for inclusion:

Microservices architectures, fine-grained application programming interfaces (APIs), RESTful interfaces, and software development kits that support flexible embedding of data, metrics, visualizations, and dashboards into a range of external destinations

Support for DevOps approaches that bridge the gap between development and operations and help automate continuous integration and continuous deployment

Cloud deployment options that liberate customers from system administration

deployment options that liberate customers from system administration Low-code/no-code development and embedding options that enable nondevelopers to build custom applications and data- and insight-enabled external applications

Alerting and workflow options that enable organizations to trigger events, automate actions, and kick off workflows based on data- and insight-driven rules and thresholds

options that enable organizations to trigger events, automate actions, and kick off workflows based on data- and insight-driven rules and thresholds Predictive capabilities that support proactive action and automation

For the Marketing Analytics Solutions ShortList, Constellation evaluated over 40 vendors with key criterion for inclusion including (but not limited to):

Ease of use and setup for nontechnical users with functional options for developers and analysts

Ability to ingest and report on marketing and advertising data across all online and offline interactions and campaigns

Robust marketing attribution, forecasting and predictive analytics capabilities

Integration with sales force automation, marketing automation, advertising platforms and other customer data sources for consolidated customer engagement visibility

AI and ML to assist with data ingestion, analysis and decision intelligence

Product vision and roadmap

To learn more about the Constellation ShortLists, visit: here.

To learn more about how Domo can help put data to work to multiply impact on your business, visit Domo.com.

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

