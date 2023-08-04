Domo Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Multicloud Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms and ShortList for Embedded Analytics

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it was named to the Q2 2023 Constellation ShortList™ for Multicloud Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms (BI) for the eighth consecutive year. The company was also named to the first-ever Q2 2023 Embedded Analytics ShortList.





The Constellation ShortList helps organizations narrow their search for the technologies they need to meet their digital transformation goals. All shortlisted vendors were determined through Constellation’s client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

“The Constellation ShortLists help customers identify the solutions that can support their organizations with cloud deployment, embedding and AI/ML augmentation capabilities,” said Doug Henschen, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research, Inc. “The ShortLists reflect the vendors that our network of buy-side clients value the most, offering capabilities such as: data integration and preparation, data storytelling, dashboarding and reporting, security, access control, governance, data cataloging, data modeling, and data management. We congratulate Domo on being named on both the ShortList for Multicloud Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms as well as the ShortList for Embedded Analytics.”

The firm evaluated more than 25 vendor solutions in the Multicloud Analytics and BI Platforms market, which included the following key criteria for inclusion:

Delivery of SaaS or managed services on two or more public clouds

or managed services on two or more public clouds Containerization underpinnings supporting consistent streamlined deployment and scalability across multiple clouds

Data management capabilities such as data integration and self-service data preparation

Breadth of analysis tools, including dashboarding, data visualization, forecasting and predictive capabilities

Rich collaboration features for authors, analysts and business users

In the Embedded Analytics category, Constellation evaluated over 25 solutions categorized in the market and used the following key criteria for inclusion:

Microservices architectures, fine-grained application programming interfaces (APIs), RESTful interfaces, and software development kits that support flexible embedding of data, metrics, visualizations, and dashboards into a range of external destinations

Support for DevOps approaches that bridge the gap between development and operations and help automate continuous integration and continuous deployment

Cloud deployment options that liberate customers from system administration

Low-code/no-code development and embedding options that enable nondevelopers to build custom applications and data- and insight-enable external applications

Alerting and workflow options that enable organizations to trigger events, automate actions, and kick off workflows based on data- and insight-driven rules and thresholds

“We’re pleased to once again be recognized by Constellation Research for our BI and analytics leadership,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “Domo’s inclusion in the Constellation ShortLists directly reflect the customer commitment that anchors our strategic investments and reinforces our reputation for driving customer success.”

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

