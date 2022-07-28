Domo Named to 2022 SaaS Awards Shortlist

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that Domo Sandbox has been shortlisted in the 2022 SaaS Awards program in the Best SaaS product for Web or App Development category. The SaaS Awards, which focus on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions, are a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which recognized Domo’s low-code data app platform as the Best Cloud Business Intelligence (BI) or Analytics Solution in 2020-2021.

Domo Sandbox is a development and testing environment within Domo’s cloud-based platform to help customers more easily create and promote analytic content into production across the enterprise. Part of Domo’s security and governance features, Sandbox was developed in response to customers asking for more software development lifecycle support, particularly as they build out content such as intelligent data apps to serve an increasing number of use cases across business.

“Sandbox is a powerful feature for our customers that brings best-in-class governance to the process of building, testing, and deploying applications, data visualizations, data transformations and other BI-related assets to improve business processes and outcomes. Sandbox allows Domo’s customers to innovate more quickly even on business-critical data apps,” said Domo’s chief technology officer Daren Thayne. “We are proud to offer our customers these capabilities to help power innovation across their businesses and appreciate the SaaS Awards’ recognition of our innovation.”

Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: “Innovative technologies have always driven industry forward, and having disrupted the software business, SaaS continues to mature as a key driver for sustained improvement across manifold verticals. The shortlisted candidates announced today, however, have proven to be truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they’re freshly-funded disruptors or established names.”

SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, with the ultimate category winners announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-shortlist/.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

​​About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

Cynthia Cowen



PR@domo.com