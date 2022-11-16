Domo Named Leader in Nucleus Research’s 2022 Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it was named a leader in Nucleus Research’s 2022 Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix. The Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix assesses vendors on functionality, embedding options, ease-of-use for end consumers of analytics as well as analysts and creators and the breadth of the platform to support the data pipeline from end to end.

Nucleus Research recognized Domo for its Domo Everywhere offering, which offers customers dozens of customizable features, such as allowing customers to streamline external reporting, provide external self-service analytics and simplify and automate routine work. Domo’s leader position in the Value Matrix is based on the sophistication of Domo’s platform functionality as well as ease of use, and was informed primarily by conversations with end-users, along with an analysis of recently released capabilities, features and areas of the company’s investment. The analysis highlights Domo’s embedded analytics offering as highly scalable, allowing users to scale their deployments without increasing headcount or operational costs.

The firm also recognized Domo for its significant enterprise adoption, ease of embedding advanced capabilities, and the comprehensive, end-to-end nature of the platform spanning the full data pipeline.

“We’re honored to be recognized again as a leader by Nucleus Research for our embedded capabilities,” said John Mellor, Domo CEO. “Domo makes it possible for every person inside and outside an organization to understand and take action on well-governed data to improve business outcomes. With Domo, insights are delivered right where work gets done.”

“Domo’s placement as a leader in the Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix for 2022 reflects the continued commitment to meet their customer’s needs,” said Alexander Wurm, senior analyst at Nucleus Research, Inc. “Domo is a standout in the analytics market as they have been able to build a robust cloud-based offering with ease of embedding advanced capabilities and end-to-end solutions.”

For a complimentary copy of the 2022 Value Matrix for Embedded Analytics Technology, visit here.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

Cynthia Cowen



PR@domo.com