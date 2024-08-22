Domo Named an Overall Leader in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2024 Industry Excellence Awards

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been named an Overall Leader in Dresner Advisory Services’ Wisdom of Crowds® Industry Excellence Awards for the eighth consecutive year. These annual Awards acknowledge vendors that have achieved leadership position in Dresner’s Flagship 2024 Wisdom of Crowds Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI), Business Intelligence (BI), and/or Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Studies. Based on data collected from end users, the Industry Excellence Awards are distributed across six categories: Overall Leader, Customer Experience Leader, Technology Leader, Credibility Leader, Trust Leader and Value Leader.





Based on Dresner Advisory’s trademark 33-measure system, Domo is ranked as an Overall Leader in both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models. This includes being named best in class for product robustness, completeness of functionality, reliability of technology, integration of components within the product, overall usability, ease of installation and ease of upgrade/migration to new versions. In addition to being named an Overall Leader, Domo also received its eighth annual perfect recommendation score.

New in 2024, vendors also were ranked using a Value / TCO Model, based upon input from users, representing opinions related to the perceived value for price paid and TCO, and in which Domo scored high in value and low on total cost of ownership, relative to all BI vendors.

“Domo’s recognition by Dresner as an Overall Leader while also maintaining a perfect customer recognition score for eight consecutive years is an incredible accomplishment and reinforces our commitment to putting data to work for everyone through AI-powered experiences,” said Daren Thayne, CTO and EVP of Product at Domo. “While the analytics and BI market has evolved tremendously during the past decade, what has not changed is Domo’s focus on empowering businesses with actionable data and insights to make better decisions every day.”

“We congratulate Domo for being awarded its eighth consecutive Industry Excellence distinction and perfect recommend score in our 2024 market research,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “Our flagship studies draw upon more than 15 years of data covering numerous aspects of user behaviors and intentions, offering a unique and detailed perspective of trends within these markets. Our research also provides vendor ratings based solely on the voice of customers, weighing users’ firsthand experience.”

This marks Domo’s fifth Dresner distinction in 2024, which includes top rankings in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2024 Business Intelligence Market Study, Dresner Advisory Services’ Collective Insights report, Dresner Advisory Services’ Self-Service BI Market Study and Dresner Advisory Services’ Cloud Computing and BI Market Study.

To learn more about how Domo can help put data to work to multiply impact on your business, visit Domo.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

