Domo Named an Overall Leader in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2023 Industry Excellence Awards

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been named an Overall Leader in the Business Intelligence (BI) category of the Dresner Advisory Services’ Wisdom of Crowds® Industry Excellence Awards for the seventh consecutive year. The award program recognizes vendors who demonstrate excellence across all categories of measurement: product/technology, sales and service, value and confidence.





Determined by end user input, Domo earned high scores in the Dresner 2023 market study as an overall leader in both the customer experience and vendor credibility models and was rated best in class for integration with third-party technologies, product ease of installation and ease of administration. Domo also received a perfect recommendation score from customers for the seventh straight year.

“To be named an Overall Leader year over year reflects Domo’s ability to go beyond traditional BI and provide a comprehensive data experience platform that helps to unlock data and insights that multiply business impact,” said Daren Thayne, CTO and EVP of Product at Domo. “Though the BI landscape is constantly evolving and growing, our team’s commitment to deliver the best products and technology to our customers remains constant, and we’re honored to receive this recognition from Dresner, a trusted voice in the industry.”

Dresner’s research spotlights the trends, priorities, perspectives, and future intentions of BI end users. In the 2023 BI report, Domo scored well above the overall sample for virtually all key measurements.

“Our Wisdom of Crowds studies offer unparalleled assessments of the BI, analytical data infrastructure and enterprise performance management markets,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “In addition to presenting a deep dive on user priorities and behaviors, the reports contain an objective rating of industry suppliers, with vendors ranked solely on the input of end users across a wide array of measures. We congratulate Domo on its seventh Industry Excellence win, and for receiving another perfect recommend score from its customers in our 2023 flagship research.”

Domo has earned multiple recognitions from Dresner Advisory Services in 2023, including as the top vendor in its 2023 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study and Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Studies, as well as Overall Leader in the 2023 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds ® Business Intelligence Market Study.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

