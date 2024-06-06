Domo Introduces the Domo Integration Suite

Brings together native integration capabilities to connect, transform and understand data through one platform powered by AI

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today the launch of Domo Samurai: The Integration Suite, pulling together award-winning components of its cloud-native platform into one easy-to-use solution to get started with Domo. The suite combines Domo’s multi-cloud data offering Cloud Amplifier and Magic ETL (Extract, Transform and Load) drag-and-drop solution, alongside its robust set of over 1,000 native connectors and integrations, so that users can focus on leveraging actionable insights to make data-driven business decisions.





Modern companies face a data deluge, relying on a staggering number of data sources and formats to understand business performance. As they scale – adding new team members, product offerings and customers – the problems grow, adding an outsized burden on data professionals and teams. Domo is solving this pain point by making it easier than ever to connect to any data source regardless of format, empowering both technical and non-technical users to transform data into insights, and providing intuitive tools to visualize these insights and take action.

“From the start, Domo’s mission has been to put data into the hands of everyone across a business, to help them confidently make decisions that drive results,” said Daren Thayne, Chief Technology Officer and EVP of Product at Domo. “We are building on that foundation, by empowering users with Integration Suite, bringing together our powerful Cloud Amplifier and Magic ETL capabilities with our broad connector library and integrations – such as our native integrations with Snowflake, Databricks, Azure, AWS and more. Integration Suite enables users with instant access to the data that matters, and delivers that actionable intelligence faster, at a scale never before seen.”

Domo’s Integration Suite empowers users to centralize access to their data, automate data transformation and maintain a view of the process – all from a single AI-powered platform. The Integration Suite makes it easy to:

Explore scattered data in one place: With over 1,000 pre-built cloud connectors and Domo’s native integration capabilities, users can access data sources across the organization, without moving or duplicating data.

With over 1,000 pre-built cloud connectors and Domo’s native integration capabilities, users can access data sources across the organization, without moving or duplicating data. Give everyone access to data transformation Regardless of technical aptitude, users can take control of data and make sense of it through Domo’s intuitive interface and drag-and-drop features, which convert, cleanse, aggregate and structure data to make it more rich and usable.

Regardless of technical aptitude, users can take control of data and make sense of it through Domo’s intuitive interface and drag-and-drop features, which convert, cleanse, aggregate and structure data to make it more rich and usable. Simplify, automate and scale: Simplify data management and optimize the data journey for confident decision-making.

Simplify data management and optimize the data journey for confident decision-making. Rest easy with trusted data: Domo’s secure and flexible environment ensures that data is secure, compliant and reliable, so users can focus on deriving value from their data.

“Organizations rely on data integration as the backbone for effectively and efficiently running data workflows for BI / analytic use cases, which can range from small, specific departmental deployments to those that span large data volumes, multiple analytic steps and analytic models, and support multiple BI use cases and tools,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “Taking a data integration approach to accessing, combining, and preparing data speaks to a degree of maturity and sophistication in leveraging data as a strategic asset, and those organizations that rate their BI initiatives as a success place a much higher relative priority on data engineering compared to those organizations that are less successful.”

Customer Quotes:

“One of the cool things about Domo is that you don’t have to move everything over from your existing datasets, tools, or data warehouses,” said Branden Jenkins, COO at Medius. “Cloud Amplifier lets us leave our data in our Azure data warehouse and create a beautiful visualization experience while giving us great time to value.”

“The pre-built connectors were a huge selling point. We were able to connect Workday Adaptive Planning and start pulling data within minutes instead of spending weeks building our own APIs,” said Warren Sampson, Senior Manager, Planning and Information at Martinelli’s.

“Domo lets us democratize access to these large volumes of information and share them with all the bank’s business areas without the need for complicated IT deployments, and in a fully secure, visual narrative format,” said Elena Alfaro, former Global Head of Client Solutions Data and Advanced Analytics at BBVA. “This makes it easy for users to view trends and make decisions in a fast and scalable way.”

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

