Domo Introduces Educational Program to Prepare College Students for Data-forward Careers

Domo for Higher Education is a no-cost program that provides tools, training and resources to complement and support business intelligence and analytics courses in higher education institutions

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced Domo for Higher Education, a no-cost instructional program that aims to provide students with the necessary skills to multiply their value as they enter the job market. Through the program, educators can access data and analytics curriculum that plugs directly into their learning management systems, and includes content such as written instruction, labs, quizzes, exams and external resources.





“Hypothesis-driven problem solving coupled with data and analytics training are key skillsets for highly sought after graduates,” said Mohammed Aaser, Chief Data Officer, Domo. “We believe that providing these resources gives every student the opportunity to build a strong foundation to become leaders in their fields.”

“BYU-Hawaii has adopted Domo for several years now, and we are excited about the new Domo for Higher Education program, which will offer curriculum and competitions for our students and professors,” said James Faustino, Dean of Students, BYU-Hawaii. “Domo has played an integral role in helping many of our students land successful employment opportunities after graduation. We’re thrilled to participate in the Domo program, as we have already seen that understanding the Domo technology and platform will help our students make a difference in the world.”

The Domo for Higher Education program includes the following resources for instructors and students:

Classroom instance — Students and educators can research and create projects on a fully equipped instance of Domo.

— Students and educators can research and create projects on a fully equipped instance of Domo. Domo curriculum — A full, modular curriculum includes slides, videos, quizzes, labs and more.

— A full, modular curriculum includes slides, videos, quizzes, labs and more. Capstone projects — A digital playbook helps students create projects to showcase their skills.

— A digital playbook helps students create projects to showcase their skills. Peer support — Educators can seek and share advice with others in the Domo for Higher Education program.

— Educators can seek and share advice with others in the Domo for Higher Education program. Competitions — Students around the world will have a chance to compete in case competitions for scholarships and prizes.

— Students around the world will have a chance to compete in case competitions for scholarships and prizes. Certifications — Domo will provide pathways for students who want to continue expanding their BI expertise.

“I’m a huge fan of Domo. The platform is easy enough for novices to ramp up quickly (low code) but also offers powerful tools to keep the data experts happy (Python, R, SQL). I really like the simplicity of having students log-in to any browser to fully access Domo; this really shortens their ramp up time,” said Mark Cecchini, Associate Dean of Executive Education and Chair of the School of Accounting, University of South Carolina. “The new Domo curriculum is going to make the platform even more user friendly from the instructor and student perspective alike. A major hurdle we faculty face when introducing hands-on exercises into our courses is getting the students up-to-speed on the technology. These pre-built Domo courses take that burden off of instructors and give students the opportunity to dive in and start learning. I’m excited to see the impact of faculty and student adoption of Domo.”

To learn more about the Domo for Higher Education Program, visit www.domo.com/industries/higher-education.

