Domo Honored as a B2B Program of the Year Award Winner at Forrester’s B2B Summit North America

Domo’s customer community recognized for its ability to cultivate deeply loyal customers and help them solve challenges more quickly

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At the Forrester B2B Summit North America 2024, Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) was recognized as a B2B Program of the Year winner for improving functional performance in engagement. The company was set apart for its ability to cultivate a user community, Domo Central, that transformed customer relationships through strategic community engagements.





“ In 2022, we identified a need to clarify our brand message and to inspire our customers by showing them how others like them were using Domo to make massive improvements to their business,” said Mark Boothe, CMO at Domo. “ That revelation led to the creation of a thriving user community that not only built up our engagements and spanned an entire customer journey, helping customers get value with Domo at a much quicker rate.”

Prior to the development of Domo Central, Domo’s community forum had one million visits annually, with nearly 500 product recommendations from customers. The average question was answered within two hours, which was faster than the three-hour industry standard. These results had brought Domo significant community success up to that point, but the team knew there was potential waiting to be unlocked.

Anchored in the belief that people buy from people they trust, Domo adopted Domo Central as a strategy to unify the disconnected customer engagement programs across the organization. The team focused on the customer’s entire journey rather than engaging with them in silos across departments. Domo established KPIs and outcomes for each phase of the journey and identified specific engagements that could amplify customer successes. As a result, Domo Central launched in 2023 with a full Community offering that includes the following:

A Customer Advisory Board

Community Discussion Forums

Educational Support and Developer Resources

Community Events (in person and virtual)

User-Generated Content Creation

A Global Awards Program – Domo Ovation Awards

Product Feedback Mechanism – Domo Ideas Exchange

Advocacy Program – Domo Innovators

Opportunities for customers to support nonprofits – Domo for Good

A Full University Program – Domo for Higher Education

In its first year, Domo Central’s ability to unify the Domo team across the entire customer journey increased community forum visits by more than 130%, sourced 25% more product ideas from customers, drove response time down to 30 minutes on average and helped deflect support tickets by enabling the Domo Community to assist in answering user-driven questions.

“ Our customers were so hungry for this. Today, more than ever, people value human connection and think differently about what types of experiences are worth their time, what tools are worth their money and what type of fulfillment they want to gain from the tech vendors they engage with. That’s why we built Domo Central not just as a digital space but as an anchor to a new philosophy about the importance of engaging with customers and adding value by seeing the world through their lens,” concluded Boothe.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

