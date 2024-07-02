Domo Data Never Sleeps Infographic Wins 2024 Communicator Award

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DNS11—Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced its annual “Data Never Sleeps” infographic has been selected as a winner in the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA)’s Communicator Awards for the second consecutive year.





For more than a decade, “Data Never Sleeps” has tracked the world’s data usage–minute by minute–revealing remarkable increases in activity across various online platforms, from Instagram and X to Amazon, Venmo and many others. Data Never Sleeps 11.0 infographic offers a holistic overview of the immense volume of data generated on the internet every minute – consistently showing how use of data is always changing, especially this past year as Artificial Intelligence (AI) broke into the mainstream.

“Data is infused in everything we do, from browsing our favorite website, to sharing the latest on social media,” said Ben Schein, SVP of Product at Domo. “Data Never Sleeps captures the influence of digital data in our personal lives and is reflected in the campaign’s popularity. Over the years, the infographic has driven billions of media impressions and continues to draw millions to Domo channels, where they learn how data is influencing business and culture.”

Key stats from Data Never Sleeps 11.0 report included:

ChatGPT hasn’t taken over Google, yet: ChatGPT users submit 6,944 prompts every minute, but users haven’t forsaken their search engine habits, as searches on Google total more than 6.3 million every minute (up from 5.9 million a year ago).

E-commerce giant Amazon sees more than $455,000 in sales every minute and on digital transaction app Venmo, users send $463,768 worth of payments every minute, up 6% year over year.

Cybersecurity challenges persist: As digital activities intensify, so do cybersecurity threats. Cybercriminals launch 30 DDoS attacks every minute.

With over 3,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. The competition celebrated its 30th anniversary this year with a pledge to honor timeless communication.

“The entries into this season of The Communicator Awards were such a great representation of our three decades celebrating innovation and creativity in all forms of communication. I couldn’t have wished for a more diverse and brilliant body of work to be placed in our jurors’ capable hands,” said AIVA Managing Director Lauren Angeloni. “I want to congratulate all of the honorees for their well-deserved wins. I also would like to extend sincere thanks to our jurors, who always put so much time and heart into the review process.”

For more information and the full list of winners, please visit the Communicator Awards Winners Gallery here.

To view the Data Never Sleeps 11.0 infographic, visit here.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

About The Communicator Awards

The Communicator Awards is the leading global awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded three decades ago, the Communicator Awards is an annual competition recognizing the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and design.

The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed brand and media, interactive, advertising, and marketing firms including: GE Digital, Spotify, Condè Nast, Disney, Accenture Song, Superfly, Fast Company, Digitas, and many others. See aiva.org for more information.

