Domo CISO Suyesh Karki Named a 2024 Living Color Honoree by Utah Business

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Suyesh Karki, the company’s chief information security officer and vice president of enterprise IT, has been recognized by Utah Business as a 2024 Living Color Award honoree. The Living Color Award program recognizes individuals and organizations for their efforts to bring greater equity and inclusion to the Beehive State.





A native of Nepal, Suyesh Karki migrated to Utah in 2001 to attend Brigham Young University, where he experienced firsthand the challenges that come with entering a largely homogenous community. Recognizing Karki’s personal mission to affect positive change and empower minorities in Utah, the Living Color Awards celebrate Karki’s efforts to mentor Nepali and other immigrants, guiding them through American universities, providing young professionals with valuable exposure and experience, and organizing networking events to help raise scholarships for diverse students in need.

In addition to his significant roles at Domo, Karki is deeply committed to the company’s DEI initiatives, where he focuses on educating employees on his culture and experiences as a member of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

“ It’s a great privilege to see the lives of people change when they are given an opportunity to succeed,” said Karki. “ I know having a mentor from an AAPI background would have made a big difference in creating opportunities for me. As Utah’s diverse community continues to grow, we can help ensure those doors are open.”

Karki also helped found The Ama Foundation, which provides safe shelter, food and education to unhoused children and youth who are vulnerable to serious harms, including human trafficking. Through this foundation, Karki has helped several students migrate to the United States, including a young woman who came to Park City, Utah, after living at the Ama Foundation home in Nepal since the age of four.

“ Suyesh is an incredible leader at Domo and we celebrate the work he’s doing to create opportunities for underrepresented groups in the community and abroad,” said Madison McCord, CHRO at Domo. “ His commitment to promoting diversity and mentorship is a valuable asset to Domo, as we continue to foster an inclusive culture where all voices are recognized, developed and amplified.”

This is the sixth year for the Living Color Awards, which are a joint partnership between Living Color Utah and Utah Business. Living Color Utah is commissioned by Salt Lake City Corporation and organized through the state’s ethnic chambers to provide resources and networking opportunities for diverse communities.

