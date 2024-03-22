Domo Chief Design Officer, Chris Willis, to Present at Data Universe Conference

Taking place at the North Javits Center in New York City on April 10-11, 2024, Data Universe brings together the entire ecosystem of industry players for two powerful days of groundbreaking content in data, analytics, AI and beyond

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced its chief design officer and futurist, Chris Willis, will lead a session on the Analytics & Business Intelligence (BI) stage and participate in an industry panel at the Data Universe Conference. His sessions will explore how organizations can ask better questions of data to get a greater return on their Artificial Intelligence (AI) investments, as well as contemplate what comes next from the quickly evolving technology of this era.

Attendees can hear Willis speak at the following sessions:

Leaders Aren’t Asking the Right Questions of AI (How to Unlock the True ROI of AI)

Date: April 11, 2024

Time: 3:25 – 3:45 PM

Panel Discussion – Beyond the fringe: Where’s Tech Going Next?

Date: April 11, 2024

Time: 11:35 AM – 12:10 PM

For more information on the Data Universe conference, visit: www.datauniverseevent.com

For more information on Domo.AI, Domo’s suite of powerful AI tools, visit: ai.domo.com

