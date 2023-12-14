Domo Appoints RJ Tracy as New Vice President of Partners, Strategic Development and Channel

Tracy will lead and expand Domo’s partner program focused on four growth and innovation initiatives

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced the appointment of RJ Tracy as Vice President of Partners, Strategic Development and Channel. With an extensive background in the tech industry and a proven track record of spearheading successful strategic partnerships, Tracy will oversee significant updates to Domo’s partner program, which comes during a time of continued growth and innovation for the company.





“ To have a truly successful partner program, I believe Domo needs someone who clearly understands this complicated space and is a trusted and proven internal stakeholder,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “ RJ is the perfect leader to drive our increased focus and commitment to the partner ecosystem. I’m confident that he and his team will enhance and nurture relationships to benefit our partners, our mutual customers and Domo.”

This announcement follows several updates from Domo focused on accelerating company growth and innovation, including updates to its pricing model and Free offering, its Domo.AI strategy and road map, new integrations with Domo’s multi-cloud offering Cloud Amplifier as well as continued investments for more open and vibrant partner and customer communities.

Under Tracy’s leadership, the Domo partner program will focus on four key initiatives:

Platform Partners : Strengthen relationships with technology platform partners, ensuring seamless integrations and enhanced services for joint customers so they get more value from their data investments.

: Strengthen relationships with technology platform partners, ensuring seamless integrations and enhanced services for joint customers so they get more value from their data investments. Data Partners : Collaborate with customers using Domo Everywhere, Domo’s embedded analytics solution, and help them develop comprehensive solutions that benefit their own client base, enable data sharing, alleviate their financial constraints, and advance Domo’s market opportunities.

: Collaborate with customers using Domo Everywhere, Domo’s embedded analytics solution, and help them develop comprehensive solutions that benefit their own client base, enable data sharing, alleviate their financial constraints, and advance Domo’s market opportunities. App Partners : Continue to grow Domo’s extensive App ecosystem by cultivating strong partnerships with a diverse range of app developers who contribute solutions that enhance user experiences and capabilities with Domo.

: Continue to grow Domo’s extensive App ecosystem by cultivating strong partnerships with a diverse range of app developers who contribute solutions that enhance user experiences and capabilities with Domo. Channel Partners: Expand and strengthen channel partner relationships, ensuring broader market reach and improved customer engagement to drive business growth.

Each initiative will be owned by strategic leaders that report to Tracy. As a tenured Domo sales leader, Tracy has been with the company for over 11 years and has developed teams that currently oversee more than 80% of Domo’s customer base. He also recently led the development and scaling of Domo’s credit-based pricing model.

“ I’m thrilled to be stepping into this role to expand our Partner and Channel program, and I’m confident in the team and the plans we’ll drive to position our ecosystem for maximum success,” Tracy commented. “ The four initiatives we’re launching will help accelerate Domo’s growth during a time of rapid innovation, both within our organization and the industry at large. There is so much opportunity ahead and I’m looking forward to showcasing the progress Domo is making in tech, data and AI.”

