Domo Announces Winners in Inaugural Higher Education Student Data Case Competition

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#highereducation–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced Utah State University students Brigham Cook, Christopher Harris, Oliver Heady and Rylie Swanson as the winners of Domo’s Higher Education Student Case Competition, which included over 35 teams from colleges and universities from across the U.S. The Utah State University students won $30,000 in prizes for developing exceptional data experiences that can help solve unique problems in the healthcare industry.





The second-place team, also from Utah State University, earned $15,000 in prizes and the third-place team from the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University earned $5,000 in prizes. All students were judged on several criteria: Domo knowledge, use of Domo tools, overall presentation, and meeting case study objectives.

“I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the participants in our first-ever Student Case Competition, along with a special shout out to our top teams from Utah State University and Northwestern University. We created this competition to encourage students to thoughtfully and creatively leverage data using the Domo data experience platform, and develop new, meaningful solutions to real healthcare problems,” said Mohammed Aaser, chief data officer, Domo. “The work from Brigham, Christopher, Oliver and Rylie at Utah State University stood out as the most thoughtful application of data in this contest, and I congratulate them for their vision and work.”

Ten finalist teams comprised of undergraduate and graduate students from some of the top colleges and universities across the country were given current, real-world challenges from Domo customer Regional One Health, a Level 1 Trauma Center and national leader in healthcare. The student teams were instructed to use the Domo platform and Regional One’s information to develop innovative solutions for some of the most pressing problems in healthcare.

“We have been amazed at the incredible work of these students that participated in Domo’s inaugural Student Case Competition. Our team at Regional One Health is excited to dig into many of the ideas that resulted from the competition,” said Niranjani Radhakrishnan, CEO at Regional One Health Solutions, LLC. “We congratulate the winners and all finalists from across the country and look forward to watching them change the world using the power of data and Domo.”

Educators and students interested in leveraging Domo, and training on the latest in data science and technology can take advantage of Domo for Higher Education. This no-cost program provides tools, training and resources to complement and support business intelligence and analytics courses in higher education institutions and provide students with the necessary skills to multiply their impact as they enter the job market. To learn more about Domo for Higher Education, visit: www.domo.com/industries/higher-education.

