Domo Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that results for its second quarter fiscal 2024 (ended July 31, 2023) will be released on Thursday, August 24, 2023, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 3:00 p.m. (MT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.


Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/UamMeXVB. Instructions will be shared on how to join the call after registering. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at www.domo.com/IR.

A replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 with conference ID #41576 following the completion of the conference call until 11:59p.m. (ET) September 7, 2023.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo’s website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk Twitter account and the @JoshJames Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.

Contacts

Media –
Cynthia Cowen
PR@domo.com

Investors –
Peter Lowry
IR@domo.com

