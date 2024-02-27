Domo Announces Term Loan Extended to 2026

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that it has extended its existing debt maturity from April 1, 2025, to April 1, 2026.





David Jolley, Domo’s CFO, commented, “ We are pleased to have extended the maturity date of our current debt facility with Blackrock under, what we believe are, very reasonable market terms. This was an important first step in aligning our capital structure with the prospects we see for Domo in the market. Over the coming months, we look forward to replacing this debt with a longer-term facility that will allow us to improve our capital structure as well as our overall financial position.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth, operating cash flows and demand for our products. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2023 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on December 8, 2023. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

