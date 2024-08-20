Domo Announces North America Connections Tour

Domo executives and customers will share insights on unlocking value using data and AI

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DomoConnectionsTour–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced details for its upcoming 2024 Connections Tour. Domo executives and its top product experts will travel across North America to provide hands-on technical training, answer pressing questions in-person and help current and prospective customers put data to work in new and meaningful ways.





“To complement our robust online support, including webinars and community forums, we created these face-to-face opportunities for our community to connect and learn from the best in the business,” said Mark Maughan, chief analytics officer and SVP of customer success at Domo. “We’re bringing Domo expertise to users’ doorsteps and providing product demos and networking opportunities to showcase how Domo can help them deliver business results.”

The Domo Connection Tour will feature technical workshops on turning Domo.AI into a personal data assistant and more, and will also include real-world use cases from Domo customers such as Henry Schein One, Kaufman Rossin, Rhodes Bake-N-Serv, Torchy’s Tacos, Trimble and more, who are using Domo to find new and exciting ways to unlock value in their business with data and AI.

The upcoming 2024 Domo Connections Tour dates and cities include:

Chicago, IL : Mon, Sep. 9 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM CT at Accenture Tower

: Mon, Sep. 9 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM CT at Accenture Tower Minneapolis, MN : Tue, Sep. 10 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM CT at IDS Center

: Tue, Sep. 10 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM CT at IDS Center New York City, NY : Thu, Sep. 12 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM ET at Rockefeller Center

: Thu, Sep. 12 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM ET at Rockefeller Center Toronto, ON : Tue, Sep. 17 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM ET at Bremner Blvd

: Tue, Sep. 17 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM ET at Bremner Blvd Boston, MA : Wed, Sep. 18 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM ET at Pier 4

: Wed, Sep. 18 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM ET at Pier 4 Atlanta, GA : Thu, Sep. 19 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM ET at Terminus 330

: Thu, Sep. 19 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM ET at Terminus 330 Austin, TX : Mon, Oct. 7 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM CT at Parkside

: Mon, Oct. 7 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM CT at Parkside Dallas, TX : Tue, Oct. 8 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM CT at Granite Park

: Tue, Oct. 8 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM CT at Granite Park Miami, FL : Thu, Oct. 10 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM ET at Briza on the Bay

: Thu, Oct. 10 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM ET at Briza on the Bay Salt Lake City, UT : Tue, Oct. 15 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM MT at Domo HQ

: Tue, Oct. 15 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM MT at Domo HQ San Mateo, CA: Wed, Oct. 16 from 12:30 – 6:00 PM PT at Snowflake

To learn more about and sign up for the Domo Connections Tour visit: www.domo.com/domo-connections-tour

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

