Domo Announces New Native Integrations that Help Customers Leverage Data Across a Growing Ecosystem of Cloud Data Platforms

Domo makes it easier for customers to deliver robust data experiences through seamless access and leverage of data no matter where it lives

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), a data experience platform innovator, today announced its enhanced multi-cloud data offering – now called Domo Cloud Amplifier – to help customers unlock data across multiple cloud data platforms through a single virtual layer. With Cloud Amplifier, customers can make the most of their existing data and reporting investments by connecting more data, unifying data governance, and making real-time, actionable data and insights available to multiply business impact.

Domo’s Cloud Amplifier provides robust single and bi-directional data integrations. Highlights include:

– Snowflake: read and write access, now Generally Available (GA)



– Dremio: read-only, now GA



– Amazon Redshift: read-only, currently in Beta



– Databricks: read-only, currently in Beta



– Google Cloud’s BigQuery: read-only, currently in Beta;



– A robust roadmap to expand these services

These integrations help dissolve the boundaries of data silos, putting data to work from right where it lives.

“As companies make huge investments in a range of cloud technologies, they often run into the challenge of navigating complex IT environments with limited data access and agility, which ultimately ends up slowing them down,” said Josh James, CEO and Founder of Domo. “Domo Cloud Amplifier is designed to help companies unlock the value of their existing data and technology investments by bringing them together in a single, intuitive interface. With fast, easy and secure data access across multiple cloud environments, customers can drive business impact by leveraging Domo’s unparalleled ability to deliver actionable insights to all users.”

According to Ventana Research, by 2025, over two-thirds of organizations will operate across multiple public cloud computing environments, necessitating the requirement for a unified data platform to virtualize access for business continuity.

“While organizations invest in the cloud for speed and flexibility, they’re not maximizing the effectiveness of that investment due to interoperability issues or siloed usage of these cloud platforms. In order to successfully utilize all of their data to drive informed business decisions and improve business outcomes, we assert that organizations will need to bring together their disparate cloud systems into a unified data platform,” said David Menninger, SVP and Research Director, Ventana Research. “Domo’s Cloud Amplifier supports companies investing in and adopting a more flexible cloud strategy through its robust set of native integrations, enabling customers to access and integrate all of their data with speed and ease.”

New Native Integration with Dremio Announced:

Domo also introduced today a native integration with Dremio, which will layer Domo’s data experience platform directly on top of a customer’s Dremio open data lakehouse. This integration provides increased flexibility with analytics, querying, transformations, data storage, caching, and more. Additionally, users can use Dremio to access data across the Domo platform including on mobile apps, as well as through Domo’s Microsoft Office integrations.

“Bringing together Dremio’s open data lakehouse with Domo’s easy-to-use and intuitive platform will empower our customers to really understand, interpret, and embrace their data, even as the volume continues to drastically expand,” said Tomer Shiran, co-founder and CPO at Dremio. “The deeper connectivity provided through Domo will enable our customers to serve the business with efficiency and increased speed to value.”

Additional Quotes:

“At RXA, we are deeply committed to providing exceptional customer experiences, and this hinges on our ability to harness cutting-edge data solutions,” stated Jason Harper, CEO at RXA. “Domo Cloud Amplifier’s robust native integrations empower us to consolidate and manage diverse data sets and tools efficiently and securely. This innovative solution enables us to optimize our investments in cloud technologies while upholding stringent data security governance standards. With Cloud Amplifier, we can fully unlock the potential of the Domo platform, streamlining our processes without unnecessary data duplication.”

“Our partnership with Domo empowers our customers to drive quick impact by retaining all the existing logic they’ve already applied to their data in Snowflake and layering in Domo’s modern BI platform,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “We look forward to continuing to work with Domo to provide more accessible and actionable data for our joint customers.”

For more information on Domo Cloud Amplifier, visit here.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Cynthia Cowen



PR@domo.com