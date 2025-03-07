Domo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results

Total revenue was $78.8 million

Subscription revenue was $71.9 million

Billings were $102.6 million

Subscription Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) was $403.6 million as of January 31, 2025, an increase of 14% year over year

Subscription RPO expected to be recognized beyond twelve months was $178.5 million as of January 31, 2025, an increase of 38% year over year

Net cash provided by operating activities was $8.9 million, an increase of 64% year over year

Adjusted free cash flow was $6.0 million, an increase of 105% year over year

GAAP operating margin was negative 16%, an increase of 1 percentage point year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin was 4%

GAAP net loss was $17.7 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $0.45, based on 39.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $1.8 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.05, based on 39.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Cash and cash equivalents were $45.3 million as of January 31, 2025

Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results

Total revenue was $317.0 million

Subscription revenue was $286.0 million

Billings were $310.2 million

Net cash used in operating activities was $9.1 million

Adjusted free cash flow was negative $12.9 million

GAAP operating margin was negative 19%

Non-GAAP operating margin was 0%

GAAP net loss was $81.9 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $2.13, based on 38.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $20.0 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.52, based on 38.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding

" In FY25, we laid the foundation for durable, repeatable growth by focusing on ecosystem partners, the consumption model, and innovative AI solutions. I’m proud our Domo team has made substantial progress while also delivering dramatic improvements in RPO, demonstrating the strength of our customer relationships,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “ Domo was made for this rapidly evolving AI and data environment, and we are thrilled to be executing strategically, while also guiding to billings growth for this year and cash flow generation this quarter and this year.”

Recent Highlights

We believe the following announcements and recognition demonstrate our commitment to product innovation and customer value:

Domo received five Dresner Advisory Services 2024 Technology Innovation Awards, its eighth consecutive year as a multiple-category winner. Domo was recognized as a top vendor in the following Wisdom of Crowds® thematic market reports: Analytical Platforms, Cloud Computing + Business Intelligence (BI), Embedded BI, Collective Insights and Self-Service BI.

Domo was ranked in the Exemplary quadrant and received several top distinctions across five 2024 Information Services Group (ISG) Analytics and Data Buyers Guides, including: GenAI Analytics Buyers Guide, Collaborative Analytics Buyers Guide, Mobile Analytics Buyers Guide, Embedded Analytics Buyers Guide and Analytics and Data Buyers Guide. In addition, Domo scored an A- in the Customer Experience and TCO/ROI categories across all five ISG Buyers Guides.

Nucleus Research found that Domo customers report a return of $6.93 for every dollar invested into its AI and Data Products platform. Through the firm's rigorous ROI analyses, Domo customers highlighted consistent benefits, including a 35 percent improvement in user productivity, 20 percent technology cost savings and an average 15 percent increase in revenue.

Domo.AI won several product awards including: The 2025 DEVIES Award in the Data Analytics & Visualization category. Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) magazine's list of Trend-Setting Products in Data and Information Management for 2025. The 2024 KMWorld Readers’ Choice Award for Best AI.



Business Outlook

Based on information available as of March 6, 2025, Domo is providing the following guidance for its first quarter of fiscal 2026 and full year fiscal 2026:

Q1 Fiscal 2026

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $77.5 million to $78.5 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, is expected to be between $0.18 and $0.22 based on 39.7 million weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

Full Year Fiscal 2026

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $310.0 million to $318.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, is expected to be between $0.29 and $0.39 based on 40.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Call Details

Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at https://www.domo.com/ir and a live dial-in is available at (877) 484-6065 or (201) 689-8846.

A replay will be available at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 with the access ID#13751652 following the completion of the conference call until 11:59 p.m. (ET) April 6, 2025.

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Revenue: Subscription $ 71,906 $ 71,858 $ 285,500 $ 286,002 Professional services and other 8,278 6,912 33,489 31,042 Total revenue 80,184 78,770 318,989 317,044 Cost of revenue: Subscription (1) 12,457 14,175 46,045 53,585 Professional services and other (1) 6,578 6,019 29,425 27,408 Total cost of revenue 19,035 20,194 75,470 80,993 Gross profit 61,149 58,576 243,519 236,051 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1), (3) 39,438 35,465 163,902 151,505 Research and development (1) 21,118 21,947 85,049 87,899 General and administrative (1), (2), (3) 13,940 13,425 49,449 55,929 Total operating expenses 74,496 70,837 298,400 295,333 Loss from operations (13,347 ) (12,261 ) (54,881 ) (59,282 ) Other expense: Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (1,850 ) Other expense, net (1), (4) (4,882 ) (4,788 ) (19,431 ) (19,593 ) Total other expense (4,882 ) (4,788 ) (19,431 ) (21,443 ) Loss before income taxes (18,229 ) (17,049 ) (74,312 ) (80,725 ) Provision for income taxes 456 628 1,257 1,210 Net loss $ (18,685 ) $ (17,677 ) $ (75,569 ) $ (81,935 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (2.10 ) $ (2.13 ) Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted) 36,759 39,268 36,050 38,501 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows: Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 852 $ 801 $ 2,810 $ 3,190 Professional services and other 424 281 1,735 1,223 Sales and marketing 5,755 4,757 25,015 19,995 Research and development 5,306 5,716 19,520 18,245 General and administrative 3,923 3,817 14,565 15,892 Other expense, net 187 218 703 821 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 16,447 $ 15,590 $ 64,348 $ 59,366 (2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows: General and administrative $ 20 $ 142 $ 80 $ 568 (3) Includes executive officer severance, as follows: Sales and marketing $ 307 $ - $ 750 $ - General and administrative - - 1,553 - Total executive officer severance $ 307 $ - $ 2,303 $ - (4) Includes remeasurement of warrant liability, as follows: Other expense, net $ - $ 118 $ - $ 151

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, January 31, 2024 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 60,939 $ 45,264 Accounts receivable, net 67,197 71,544 Contract acquisition costs 16,006 15,780 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,602 9,089 Total current assets 153,744 141,677 Property and equipment, net 27,003 28,625 Right-of-use assets 11,746 10,158 Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 19,542 19,553 Intangible assets, net 2,740 2,125 Goodwill 9,478 9,478 Other assets 1,407 2,724 Total assets $ 225,660 $ 214,340 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,313 $ 10,033 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 43,430 60,909 Lease liabilities 4,807 5,731 Current portion of deferred revenue 185,250 178,276 Total current liabilities 237,800 254,949 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 11,135 7,695 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 2,736 2,828 Other liabilities, noncurrent 14,001 8,446 Long-term debt 113,534 117,668 Total liabilities 379,206 391,586 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 37 39 Additional paid-in capital 1,252,200 1,310,922 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (180 ) (669 ) Accumulated deficit (1,405,603 ) (1,487,538 ) Total stockholders' deficit (153,546 ) (177,246 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 225,660 $ 214,340

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (18,685 ) $ (17,677 ) $ (75,569 ) $ (81,935 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,884 2,119 6,622 9,236 Non-cash lease expense 1,083 1,079 4,318 4,399 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 4,416 4,343 17,770 17,524 Stock-based compensation 16,447 15,590 64,348 59,366 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 1,850 Remeasurement of warrant liability - 117 - 150 Other, net 1,092 1,875 4,735 6,209 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (11,989 ) (14,367 ) 11,761 (4,347 ) Contract acquisition costs (4,403 ) (7,164 ) (15,324 ) (17,492 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,420 ) (1,696 ) (1,593 ) 123 Accounts payable (6,008 ) 1,981 (6,974 ) 1,829 Operating lease liabilities (1,123 ) (1,334 ) (5,177 ) (5,334 ) Accrued and other liabilities (1,077 ) 179 (4,438 ) 6,252 Deferred revenue 25,228 23,874 2,104 (6,882 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,445 8,919 2,583 (9,052 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,520 ) (2,200 ) (11,734 ) (9,445 ) Purchases of intangible assets - - (26 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (2,520 ) (2,200 ) (11,760 ) (9,445 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments of deferred offering costs for registration statement - (601 ) - (1,003 ) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan - - 3,406 1,910 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock - (316 ) - (820 ) Debt proceeds, net of issuance costs - - - 52,758 Repayment of debt and related fees - - - (53,177 ) Proceeds from short-term payable financing - 3,722 - 12,694 Payments on short-term payable financing - (4,435 ) - (8,971 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - - 65 - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities - (1,630 ) 3,471 3,391 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 627 (750 ) 145 (569 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,552 4,339 (5,561 ) (15,675 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 57,387 40,925 66,500 60,939 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 60,939 $ 45,264 $ 60,939 $ 45,264

Domo, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Revenue: Subscription $ 71,906 $ 71,858 $ 285,500 $ 286,002 Cost of revenue: Subscription 12,457 14,175 46,045 53,585 Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis 59,449 57,683 239,455 232,417 Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis 83 % 80 % 84 % 81 % Stock-based compensation 852 801 2,810 3,190 Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 60,301 $ 58,484 $ 242,265 $ 235,607 Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis 84 % 81 % 85 % 82 % Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis: Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis $ 74,496 $ 70,837 $ 298,400 $ 295,333 Stock-based compensation (14,984 ) (14,290 ) (59,100 ) (54,132 ) Amortization of certain intangible assets (20 ) (142 ) (80 ) (568 ) Executive officer severance (307 ) - (2,303 ) - Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis $ 59,185 $ 56,405 $ 236,917 $ 240,633 Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating Income (Loss) on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating loss on a GAAP basis $ (13,347 ) $ (12,261 ) $ (54,881 ) $ (59,282 ) Stock-based compensation 16,260 15,372 63,645 58,545 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 142 80 568 Executive officer severance 307 - 2,303 - Operating income (loss) on a non-GAAP basis $ 3,240 $ 3,253 $ 11,147 $ (169 ) Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating margin on a GAAP basis (17 )% (16 )% (17 )% (19 )% Stock-based compensation 21 20 19 19 Executive officer severance - - 1 - Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis 4 % 4 % 3 % 0 % Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (18,685 ) $ (17,677 ) $ (75,569 ) $ (81,935 ) Stock-based compensation 16,447 15,590 64,348 59,366 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 142 80 568 Executive officer severance 307 - 2,303 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 1,850 Remeasurement of warrant liability - 118 - 151 Net loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (1,911 ) $ (1,827 ) $ (8,838 ) $ (20,000 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss per share on a GAAP basis $ (0.51 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (2.10 ) $ (2.13 ) Stock-based compensation 0.45 0.40 1.79 1.55 Amortization of certain intangible assets — — — 0.01 Executive officer severance 0.01 — 0.06 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 0.05 Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.52 ) Billings: Total revenue $ 80,184 $ 78,770 $ 318,989 $ 317,044 Add: Deferred revenue (end of period) 185,250 178,276 185,250 178,276 Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period) 2,736 2,828 2,736 2,828 Less: Deferred revenue (beginning of period) (158,522 ) (153,919 ) (182,273 ) (185,250 ) Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period) (4,236 ) (3,311 ) (3,609 ) (2,736 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent) 25,228 23,874 2,104 (6,882 ) Billings $ 105,412 $ 102,644 $ 321,093 $ 310,162 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 5,445 $ 8,919 $ 2,583 $ (9,052 ) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan - - 3,406 1,910 Purchases of property and equipment (2,520 ) (2,200 ) (11,734 ) (9,445 ) Proceeds from short-term payable financing - 3,722 - 12,694 Payments on short-term payable financing - (4,435 ) - (8,971 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 2,925 $ 6,006 $ (5,745 ) $ (12,864 )

