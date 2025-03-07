Domo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

di
Business Wire
-

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.



Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results

  • Total revenue was $78.8 million
  • Subscription revenue was $71.9 million
  • Billings were $102.6 million
  • Subscription Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) was $403.6 million as of January 31, 2025, an increase of 14% year over year
  • Subscription RPO expected to be recognized beyond twelve months was $178.5 million as of January 31, 2025, an increase of 38% year over year
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $8.9 million, an increase of 64% year over year
  • Adjusted free cash flow was $6.0 million, an increase of 105% year over year
  • GAAP operating margin was negative 16%, an increase of 1 percentage point year over year
  • Non-GAAP operating margin was 4%
  • GAAP net loss was $17.7 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $0.45, based on 39.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $1.8 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.05, based on 39.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $45.3 million as of January 31, 2025

Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results

  • Total revenue was $317.0 million
  • Subscription revenue was $286.0 million
  • Billings were $310.2 million
  • Net cash used in operating activities was $9.1 million
  • Adjusted free cash flow was negative $12.9 million
  • GAAP operating margin was negative 19%
  • Non-GAAP operating margin was 0%
  • GAAP net loss was $81.9 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $2.13, based on 38.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $20.0 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.52, based on 38.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding

"In FY25, we laid the foundation for durable, repeatable growth by focusing on ecosystem partners, the consumption model, and innovative AI solutions. I’m proud our Domo team has made substantial progress while also delivering dramatic improvements in RPO, demonstrating the strength of our customer relationships,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “Domo was made for this rapidly evolving AI and data environment, and we are thrilled to be executing strategically, while also guiding to billings growth for this year and cash flow generation this quarter and this year.”

Recent Highlights

We believe the following announcements and recognition demonstrate our commitment to product innovation and customer value:

  • Domo received five Dresner Advisory Services 2024 Technology Innovation Awards, its eighth consecutive year as a multiple-category winner. Domo was recognized as a top vendor in the following Wisdom of Crowds® thematic market reports: Analytical Platforms, Cloud Computing + Business Intelligence (BI), Embedded BI, Collective Insights and Self-Service BI.
  • Domo was ranked in the Exemplary quadrant and received several top distinctions across five 2024 Information Services Group (ISG) Analytics and Data Buyers Guides, including: GenAI Analytics Buyers Guide, Collaborative Analytics Buyers Guide, Mobile Analytics Buyers Guide, Embedded Analytics Buyers Guide and Analytics and Data Buyers Guide. In addition, Domo scored an A- in the Customer Experience and TCO/ROI categories across all five ISG Buyers Guides.
  • Nucleus Research found that Domo customers report a return of $6.93 for every dollar invested into its AI and Data Products platform. Through the firm's rigorous ROI analyses, Domo customers highlighted consistent benefits, including a 35 percent improvement in user productivity, 20 percent technology cost savings and an average 15 percent increase in revenue.
  • Domo.AI won several product awards including:

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of March 6, 2025, Domo is providing the following guidance for its first quarter of fiscal 2026 and full year fiscal 2026:

Q1 Fiscal 2026

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $77.5 million to $78.5 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, is expected to be between $0.18 and $0.22 based on 39.7 million weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

Full Year Fiscal 2026

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $310.0 million to $318.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, is expected to be between $0.29 and $0.39 based on 40.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Call Details

Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at https://www.domo.com/ir and a live dial-in is available at (877) 484-6065 or (201) 689-8846.

A replay will be available at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 with the access ID#13751652 following the completion of the conference call until 11:59 p.m. (ET) April 6, 2025.

About Domo

Domo is an AI and Data Products platform that helps companies of all sizes leverage data and AI to drive value in today’s data-driven world. Built around our customer’s preferred data foundation, powered by our award-winning Domo.AI solution, and enriched with our partner ecosystem, the Domo platform enables users to prepare, visualize, automate, distribute, and build end-to-end data products that provide solutions across the entire data journey. From hydrating your data foundation, to building fully embedded applications that can be shared with your employees and customers, to deploying AI models across a variety of providers, Domo gives users the ability to build data products that generate measurable value for the business.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo’s website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk X account and the @JoshJames X account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, billings, and adjusted free cash flow. In computing the measures other than billings and adjusted free cash flow, we exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of certain intangible assets, severance of executive officers who report to the Chief Executive Officer, loss on extinguishment of debt, and remeasurement of warrant liability. Billings is defined as total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in a period. In computing adjusted free cash flow, we exclude the effects of proceeds from shares issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan, purchases of property and equipment, and net change in short-term payable financing.

As it relates to adjusted free cash flow, we add back amounts equal to the proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan to reflect the non-cash nature of these transactions. Because no cash is exchanged in these transactions, showing proceeds in the financing section of the statement of cash flows as required by GAAP results in a corresponding decrease in the operating section, which management believes is not indicative of actual cash used in or provided by our operations. We also add back the net change to short-term payable financing to adjusted free cash flow. We believe that this non-GAAP cash metric is useful because it provides investors with the same information that management uses to consistently evaluate, forecast and measure the Company’s actual cash flows and its ability to achieve and maintain positive cash flows.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements of our Chief Executive Officer, statements regarding competitive positions, our financial outlook for our first fiscal quarter, and results for future periods. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024 and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2025 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about April 16, 2025. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

 
Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
January 31, January 31,

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

Revenue:
Subscription

$

71,906

 

$

71,858

 

$

285,500

 

$

286,002

 

Professional services and other

 

8,278

 

 

6,912

 

 

33,489

 

 

31,042

 

Total revenue

 

80,184

 

 

78,770

 

 

318,989

 

 

317,044

 

Cost of revenue:
Subscription (1)

 

12,457

 

 

14,175

 

 

46,045

 

 

53,585

 

Professional services and other (1)

 

6,578

 

 

6,019

 

 

29,425

 

 

27,408

 

Total cost of revenue

 

19,035

 

 

20,194

 

 

75,470

 

 

80,993

 

Gross profit

 

61,149

 

 

58,576

 

 

243,519

 

 

236,051

 

 
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing (1), (3)

 

39,438

 

 

35,465

 

 

163,902

 

 

151,505

 

Research and development (1)

 

21,118

 

 

21,947

 

 

85,049

 

 

87,899

 

General and administrative (1), (2), (3)

 

13,940

 

 

13,425

 

 

49,449

 

 

55,929

 

Total operating expenses

 

74,496

 

 

70,837

 

 

298,400

 

 

295,333

 

Loss from operations

 

(13,347

)

 

(12,261

)

 

(54,881

)

 

(59,282

)

 
Other expense:
Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(1,850

)

Other expense, net (1), (4)

 

(4,882

)

 

(4,788

)

 

(19,431

)

 

(19,593

)

Total other expense

 

(4,882

)

 

(4,788

)

 

(19,431

)

 

(21,443

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(18,229

)

 

(17,049

)

 

(74,312

)

 

(80,725

)

Provision for income taxes

 

456

 

 

628

 

 

1,257

 

 

1,210

 

Net loss

$

(18,685

)

$

(17,677

)

$

(75,569

)

$

(81,935

)

 
Net loss per share (basic and diluted)

$

(0.51

)

$

(0.45

)

$

(2.10

)

$

(2.13

)

Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted)

 

36,759

 

 

39,268

 

 

36,050

 

 

38,501

 

 
 
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows:
Cost of revenue:
Subscription

$

852

 

$

801

 

$

2,810

 

$

3,190

 

Professional services and other

 

424

 

 

281

 

 

1,735

 

 

1,223

 

Sales and marketing

 

5,755

 

 

4,757

 

 

25,015

 

 

19,995

 

Research and development

 

5,306

 

 

5,716

 

 

19,520

 

 

18,245

 

General and administrative

 

3,923

 

 

3,817

 

 

14,565

 

 

15,892

 

Other expense, net

 

187

 

 

218

 

 

703

 

 

821

 

Total stock-based compensation expenses

$

16,447

 

$

15,590

 

$

64,348

 

$

59,366

 

 
(2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows:
General and administrative

$

20

 

$

142

 

$

80

 

$

568

 

 
(3) Includes executive officer severance, as follows:
Sales and marketing

$

307

 

$

-

 

$

750

 

$

-

 

General and administrative

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,553

 

 

-

 

Total executive officer severance

$

307

 

$

-

 

$

2,303

 

$

-

 

 
(4) Includes remeasurement of warrant liability, as follows:
Other expense, net

$

-

 

$

118

 

$

-

 

$

151

 

Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
January 31, January 31,

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

Assets
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

60,939

 

$

45,264

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

67,197

 

 

71,544

 

Contract acquisition costs

 

16,006

 

 

15,780

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

9,602

 

 

9,089

 

Total current assets

 

153,744

 

 

141,677

 

 
Property and equipment, net

 

27,003

 

 

28,625

 

Right-of-use assets

 

11,746

 

 

10,158

 

Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent

 

19,542

 

 

19,553

 

Intangible assets, net

 

2,740

 

 

2,125

 

Goodwill

 

9,478

 

 

9,478

 

Other assets

 

1,407

 

 

2,724

 

Total assets

$

225,660

 

$

214,340

 

 
Liabilities and stockholders' deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

4,313

 

$

10,033

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

43,430

 

 

60,909

 

Lease liabilities

 

4,807

 

 

5,731

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

185,250

 

 

178,276

 

Total current liabilities

 

237,800

 

 

254,949

 

 
Lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

11,135

 

 

7,695

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

2,736

 

 

2,828

 

Other liabilities, noncurrent

 

14,001

 

 

8,446

 

Long-term debt

 

113,534

 

 

117,668

 

Total liabilities

 

379,206

 

 

391,586

 

 
Commitments and contingencies
 
Stockholders' deficit:
Common stock

 

37

 

 

39

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,252,200

 

 

1,310,922

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(180

)

 

(669

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,405,603

)

 

(1,487,538

)

Total stockholders' deficit

 

(153,546

)

 

(177,246

)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

225,660

 

$

214,340

 

Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
January 31, January 31,

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss

$

(18,685

)

$

(17,677

)

$

(75,569

)

$

(81,935

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

1,884

 

 

2,119

 

 

6,622

 

 

9,236

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

1,083

 

 

1,079

 

 

4,318

 

 

4,399

 

Amortization of contract acquisition costs

 

4,416

 

 

4,343

 

 

17,770

 

 

17,524

 

Stock-based compensation

 

16,447

 

 

15,590

 

 

64,348

 

 

59,366

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,850

 

Remeasurement of warrant liability

 

-

 

 

117

 

 

-

 

 

150

 

Other, net

 

1,092

 

 

1,875

 

 

4,735

 

 

6,209

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net

 

(11,989

)

 

(14,367

)

 

11,761

 

 

(4,347

)

Contract acquisition costs

 

(4,403

)

 

(7,164

)

 

(15,324

)

 

(17,492

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(1,420

)

 

(1,696

)

 

(1,593

)

 

123

 

Accounts payable

 

(6,008

)

 

1,981

 

 

(6,974

)

 

1,829

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(1,123

)

 

(1,334

)

 

(5,177

)

 

(5,334

)

Accrued and other liabilities

 

(1,077

)

 

179

 

 

(4,438

)

 

6,252

 

Deferred revenue

 

25,228

 

 

23,874

 

 

2,104

 

 

(6,882

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

5,445

 

 

8,919

 

 

2,583

 

 

(9,052

)

 
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment

 

(2,520

)

 

(2,200

)

 

(11,734

)

 

(9,445

)

Purchases of intangible assets

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(26

)

 

-

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(2,520

)

 

(2,200

)

 

(11,760

)

 

(9,445

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities
Payments of deferred offering costs for registration statement

 

-

 

 

(601

)

 

-

 

 

(1,003

)

Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

3,406

 

 

1,910

 

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock

 

-

 

 

(316

)

 

-

 

 

(820

)

Debt proceeds, net of issuance costs

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

52,758

 

Repayment of debt and related fees

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(53,177

)

Proceeds from short-term payable financing

 

-

 

 

3,722

 

 

-

 

 

12,694

 

Payments on short-term payable financing

 

-

 

 

(4,435

)

 

-

 

 

(8,971

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

65

 

 

-

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

-

 

 

(1,630

)

 

3,471

 

 

3,391

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

627

 

 

(750

)

 

145

 

 

(569

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

3,552

 

 

4,339

 

 

(5,561

)

 

(15,675

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

57,387

 

 

40,925

 

 

66,500

 

 

60,939

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

60,939

 

$

45,264

 

$

60,939

 

$

45,264

 

Domo, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
January 31, January 31,

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Revenue:
Subscription

$

71,906

 

$

71,858

 

$

285,500

 

$

286,002

 

Cost of revenue:
Subscription

 

12,457

 

 

14,175

 

 

46,045

 

 

53,585

 

Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis

 

59,449

 

 

57,683

 

 

239,455

 

 

232,417

 

Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis

 

83

%

 

80

%

 

84

%

 

81

%

 
Stock-based compensation

 

852

 

 

801

 

 

2,810

 

 

3,190

 

Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis

$

60,301

 

$

58,484

 

$

242,265

 

$

235,607

 

Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis

 

84

%

 

81

%

 

85

%

 

82

%

 
Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis

$

74,496

 

$

70,837

 

$

298,400

 

$

295,333

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(14,984

)

 

(14,290

)

 

(59,100

)

 

(54,132

)

Amortization of certain intangible assets

 

(20

)

 

(142

)

 

(80

)

 

(568

)

Executive officer severance

 

(307

)

 

-

 

 

(2,303

)

 

-

 

Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis

$

59,185

 

$

56,405

 

$

236,917

 

$

240,633

 

 
Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating Income (Loss) on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Operating loss on a GAAP basis

$

(13,347

)

$

(12,261

)

$

(54,881

)

$

(59,282

)

Stock-based compensation

 

16,260

 

 

15,372

 

 

63,645

 

 

58,545

 

Amortization of certain intangible assets

 

20

 

 

142

 

 

80

 

 

568

 

Executive officer severance

 

307

 

 

-

 

 

2,303

 

 

-

 

Operating income (loss) on a non-GAAP basis

$

3,240

 

$

3,253

 

$

11,147

 

$

(169

)

 
Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Operating margin on a GAAP basis

 

(17

)%

 

(16

)%

 

(17

)%

 

(19

)%

Stock-based compensation

 

21

 

 

20

 

 

19

 

 

19

 

Executive officer severance

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1

 

 

-

 

Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis

 

4

%

 

4

%

 

3

%

 

0

%

 
Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Net loss on a GAAP basis

$

(18,685

)

$

(17,677

)

$

(75,569

)

$

(81,935

)

Stock-based compensation

 

16,447

 

 

15,590

 

 

64,348

 

 

59,366

 

Amortization of certain intangible assets

 

20

 

 

142

 

 

80

 

 

568

 

Executive officer severance

 

307

 

 

-

 

 

2,303

 

 

-

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,850

 

Remeasurement of warrant liability

 

-

 

 

118

 

 

-

 

 

151

 

Net loss on a non-GAAP basis

$

(1,911

)

$

(1,827

)

$

(8,838

)

$

(20,000

)

 
Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Net loss per share on a GAAP basis

$

(0.51

)

$

(0.45

)

$

(2.10

)

$

(2.13

)

Stock-based compensation

 

0.45

 

 

0.40

 

 

1.79

 

 

1.55

 

Amortization of certain intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

Executive officer severance

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.05

 

Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.25

)

$

(0.52

)

 
Billings:
Total revenue

$

80,184

 

$

78,770

 

$

318,989

 

$

317,044

 

Add:
Deferred revenue (end of period)

 

185,250

 

 

178,276

 

 

185,250

 

 

178,276

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period)

 

2,736

 

 

2,828

 

 

2,736

 

 

2,828

 

Less:
Deferred revenue (beginning of period)

 

(158,522

)

 

(153,919

)

 

(182,273

)

 

(185,250

)

Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period)

 

(4,236

)

 

(3,311

)

 

(3,609

)

 

(2,736

)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent)

 

25,228

 

 

23,874

 

 

2,104

 

 

(6,882

)

Billings

$

105,412

 

$

102,644

 

$

321,093

 

$

310,162

 

 
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow:
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

5,445

 

$

8,919

 

$

2,583

 

$

(9,052

)

Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

3,406

 

 

1,910

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(2,520

)

 

(2,200

)

 

(11,734

)

 

(9,445

)

Proceeds from short-term payable financing

 

-

 

 

3,722

 

 

-

 

 

12,694

 

Payments on short-term payable financing

 

-

 

 

(4,435

)

 

-

 

 

(8,971

)

Adjusted free cash flow

$

2,925

 

$

6,006

 

$

(5,745

)

$

(12,864

)

 


Contacts

Media –
Cynthia Cowen
PR@domo.com

Investors –
Peter Lowry
IR@domo.com