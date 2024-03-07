Domo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended January 31, 2024.





Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results

Total revenue was $80.2 million, an increase of 1% year over year

Subscription revenue was $71.9 million, an increase of 2% year over year

Billings were $105.4 million, an increase of 1% year over year

Net cash provided by operating activities was $5.4 million

GAAP operating margin increased by 4 percentage points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin increased by 1 percentage point year over year

GAAP net loss was $18.7 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $0.51, based on 36.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $1.9 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.05, based on 36.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $60.9 million as of January 31, 2024

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results

Total revenue was $319.0 million, an increase of 3% year over year

Subscription revenue was $285.5 million, an increase of 5% year over year

Billings were $321.1 million, a decrease of 1% year over year

Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.6 million

GAAP operating margin increased by 12 percentage points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin increased by 5 percentage points year over year

GAAP net loss was $75.6 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $2.10, based on 36.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $8.8 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.25, based on 36.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding

“ The strategic investments we’re making this year will help customers capitalize on the new opportunities offered through artificial intelligence (AI) and data, making it easier and faster to scale Domo’s full suite of solutions across the entire organization,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “ We’re confident in our focus areas to build on our momentum, and to position Domo for growth in the coming year.”

Recent Highlights

We believe the following announcements and recognition demonstrate our commitment to product innovation and customer value:

Domo received several 2023 Ventana Research Buyers Guides, including being named an Overall Leader in the Buyers Guide for Collaborative Analytics and an Exemplary Vendor in the Buyers Guides for: Analytics and Data; Augmented Analytics; Embedded Analytics; and Mobile Analytics.

Domo was the number one vendor in the latest Dresner Advisory Wisdom of Crowds® Analytical Platforms Market Study.

Domo’s Domo.AI solution was named a finalist in the 2023 Cloud Awards’ Best Use of AI category.

For the twelfth consecutive year, Domo was named a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business Magazine.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of March 7, 2024, Domo is providing the following guidance for its first fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2025:

Q1 Fiscal 2025

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $79.0 million to $80.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, is expected to be between $0.21 and $0.25 based on 37.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

Full Year Fiscal 2025

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $315.0 million to $323.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, is expected to be between $0.36 and $0.46 based on 38.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Call Details

Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at https://www.domo.com/ir and a live dial-in is available at (877) 484-6065 or (201) 689-8846.

A replay will be available at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 with the access ID# 13744597 following the completion of the conference call until 11:59p.m. (ET) April 7, 2024.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo’s website, press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk X account and the @JoshJames X account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables the following non-GAAP financial measures: billings, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, and adjusted free cash flow. In computing these measures, we exclude the effects of certain items including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of certain intangible assets, severance of executive officers who report to the Chief Executive Officer, and proceeds from shares issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan.

As it relates to adjusted free cash flow, we add back amounts equal to the proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan to reflect the non-cash nature of these transactions. Because no cash is exchanged in these transactions, showing proceeds in the financing section of the statement of cash flows as required by GAAP results in a corresponding decrease in the operating section, which management believes is not indicative of actual cash used in or provided by our operations. We believe that this non-GAAP cash metric is useful because it provides investors with the same information that management uses to consistently evaluate, forecast and measure the Company’s actual cash flows and its ability to achieve and maintain positive cash flows.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.

During fiscal year 2024, we revised our definition for non-GAAP statement of operations line items to adjust for executive severance expenses. We have revised the prior period amounts to conform to our current period presentation.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements of our Chief Executive Officer, statements regarding our future, expectations for RPO in the next 12 months, our financial outlook for our first fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2025, and results for future periods. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2023, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on December 8, 2023 and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2024 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about April 1, 2024. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Revenue: Subscription $ 70,268 $ 71,906 $ 271,290 $ 285,500 Professional services and other 9,356 8,278 37,355 33,489 Total revenue 79,624 80,184 308,645 318,989 Cost of revenue: Subscription (1) 10,574 12,457 43,295 46,045 Professional services and other (1) 7,616 6,578 29,783 29,425 Total cost of revenue 18,190 19,035 73,078 75,470 Gross profit 61,434 61,149 235,567 243,519 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1), (3) 42,001 39,438 173,300 163,902 Research and development (1) 21,985 21,118 95,093 85,049 General and administrative (1), (2), (3) 13,533 13,940 56,047 49,449 Total operating expenses 77,519 74,496 324,440 298,400 Loss from operations (16,085 ) (13,347 ) (88,873 ) (54,881 ) Other expense, net (1) (3,116 ) (4,882 ) (15,499 ) (19,431 ) Loss before income taxes (19,201 ) (18,229 ) (104,372 ) (74,312 ) Provision for income taxes 612 456 1,179 1,257 Net loss $ (19,813 ) $ (18,685 ) $ (105,551 ) $ (75,569 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.57 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (3.10 ) $ (2.10 ) Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted) 34,681 36,759 34,092 36,050 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows: Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 500 $ 852 $ 2,676 $ 2,810 Professional services and other 483 424 1,822 1,735 Sales and marketing 7,352 5,755 30,636 25,015 Research and development 5,139 5,306 24,335 19,520 General and administrative 5,361 3,923 23,680 14,565 Other expense, net 160 187 710 703 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 18,995 $ 16,447 $ 83,859 $ 64,348 (2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows: General and administrative $ 20 $ 20 $ 80 $ 80 (3) Includes executive officer severance, as follows: Sales and marketing $ – $ 307 $ 620 $ 750 General and administrative – – – 1,553 Total executive officer severance $ – $ 307 $ 620 $ 2,303

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, January 31, 2023 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 66,500 $ 60,939 Accounts receivable, net 78,958 67,197 Contract acquisition costs 15,908 16,006 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,447 9,602 Total current assets 168,813 153,744 Property and equipment, net 21,375 27,003 Right-of-use assets 15,255 11,746 Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 22,299 19,542 Intangible assets, net 2,794 2,740 Goodwill 9,478 9,478 Other assets 2,102 1,407 Total assets $ 242,116 $ 225,660 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,120 $ 4,313 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 49,306 43,430 Lease liabilities 4,905 4,807 Current portion of deferred revenue 182,273 185,250 Total current liabilities 248,604 237,800 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 15,271 11,135 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 3,609 2,736 Other liabilities, noncurrent 12,425 14,001 Long-term debt 108,607 113,534 Total liabilities 388,516 379,206 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 35 37 Additional paid-in capital 1,183,921 1,252,200 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (322 ) (180 ) Accumulated deficit (1,330,034 ) (1,405,603 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (146,400 ) (153,546 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 242,116 $ 225,660

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (19,813 ) $ (18,685 ) $ (105,551 ) $ (75,569 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,201 1,884 5,290 6,622 Non-cash lease expense 1,365 1,083 4,727 4,318 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 4,118 4,416 16,943 17,770 Stock-based compensation 18,995 16,447 83,859 64,348 Other, net 3,741 1,092 6,768 4,735 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (25,644 ) (11,989 ) (14,809 ) 11,761 Contract acquisition costs (5,312 ) (4,403 ) (16,999 ) (15,324 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 327 (1,420 ) 2,390 (1,593 ) Accounts payable (6,344 ) (6,008 ) 6,947 (6,974 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,801 ) (1,123 ) (6,179 ) (5,177 ) Accrued and other liabilities 2,469 (1,077 ) (9,403 ) (4,438 ) Deferred revenue 24,867 25,228 15,127 2,104 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,831 ) 5,445 (10,890 ) 2,583 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,923 ) (2,520 ) (7,996 ) (11,734 ) Purchases of intangible assets – – – (26 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,923 ) (2,520 ) (7,996 ) (11,760 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan – – 1,563 3,406 Proceeds from structured payables – – 6,624 – Payments on structured payables – – (6,624 ) – Proceeds from exercise of stock options – – 861 65 Net cash provided by financing activities – – 2,424 3,471 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,172 627 (599 ) 145 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4,582 ) 3,552 (17,061 ) (5,561 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 71,082 57,387 83,561 66,500 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 66,500 $ 60,939 $ 66,500 $ 60,939

Domo, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Revenue: Subscription $ 70,268 $ 71,906 $ 271,290 $ 285,500 Cost of revenue: Subscription 10,574 12,457 43,295 46,045 Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis 59,694 59,449 227,995 239,455 Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis 85 % 83 % 84 % 84 % Stock-based compensation 500 852 2,676 2,810 Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 60,194 $ 60,301 $ 230,671 $ 242,265 Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis 86 % 84 % 85 % 85 % Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis: Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis $ 77,519 $ 74,496 $ 324,440 $ 298,400 Stock-based compensation (17,852 ) (14,984 ) (78,651 ) (59,100 ) Amortization of certain intangible assets (20 ) (20 ) (80 ) (80 ) Executive officer severance (1) – (307 ) (620 ) (2,303 ) Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis $ 59,647 $ 59,185 $ 245,089 $ 236,917 Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating Income (Loss) on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating loss on a GAAP basis $ (16,085 ) $ (13,347 ) $ (88,873 ) $ (54,881 ) Stock-based compensation 18,835 16,260 83,149 63,645 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 80 80 Executive officer severance (1) – 307 620 2,303 Operating income (loss) on a non-GAAP basis $ 2,770 $ 3,240 $ (5,024 ) $ 11,147 Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating margin on a GAAP basis (20 )% (17 )% (29 )% (17 )% Stock-based compensation 23 21 27 19 Executive officer severance (1) – – – 1 Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis 3 % 4 % (2 )% 3 % Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (19,813 ) $ (18,685 ) (105,551 ) $ (75,569 ) Stock-based compensation 18,995 16,447 83,859 64,348 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 80 80 Executive officer severance (1) – 307 620 2,303 Net loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (798 ) $ (1,911 ) $ (20,992 ) $ (8,838 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss per share on a GAAP basis $ (0.57 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (3.10 ) $ (2.10 ) Stock-based compensation 0.55 0.45 2.47 1.79 Executive officer severance (1) — 0.01 0.01 0.06 Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.25 ) Billings: Total revenue $ 79,624 $ 80,184 $ 308,645 $ 318,989 Add: Deferred revenue (end of period) 182,273 185,250 182,273 185,250 Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period) 3,609 2,736 3,609 2,736 Less: Deferred revenue (beginning of period) (157,915 ) (158,522 ) (168,335 ) (182,273 ) Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period) (3,100 ) (4,236 ) (2,420 ) (3,609 ) Increase in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent) 24,867 25,228 15,127 2,104 Billings $ 104,491 $ 105,412 $ 323,772 $ 321,093 Reconciliation of Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (2,831 ) $ 5,445 $ (10,890 ) $ 2,583 Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan – – 1,563 3,406 Purchases of property and equipment (2,923 ) (2,520 ) (7,996 ) (11,734 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ (5,754 ) $ 2,925 $ (17,323 ) $ (5,745 ) (1) During the current fiscal year, we revised our definition for non-GAAP statement of operations line items to adjust for executive severance expenses. We have revised the prior period amounts to conform to our current period presentation.

