Domo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2023.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results

Total revenue was $79.6 million, an increase of 14% year over year

Subscription revenue was $70.3 million, an increase of 18% year over year

Subscription revenue represented 88% of total revenue

Billings were $104.5 million, a decrease of 3% year over year

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) was $378.2 million as of January 31, 2023, an increase of 12% year over year

RPO expected to be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months was $243.8 million as of January 31, 2023, an increase of 10% year over year

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.8 million

GAAP subscription gross margin was 85%, an improvement of 4 percentage points from Q4 FY22

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 86%, an improvement of 3 percentage points from Q4 FY22

GAAP operating margin increased by 23 percentage points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin increased by 18 percentage points year over year

GAAP net loss was $19.8 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $0.57, based on 34.7 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $0.8 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.02, based on 34.7 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $66.5 million as of January 31, 2023

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results

Total revenue was $308.6 million, an increase of 20% year over year

Subscription revenue was $271.3 million, an increase of 22% year over year

Subscription revenue represented 88% of total revenue

Billings were $323.8 million or 9% year-over-year growth

Net cash used in operating activities was $10.9 million

GAAP subscription gross margin was 84% in FY23, an improvement of 2 percentage points from FY22

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 85% in FY23, an improvement of 4 percentage points from FY22

GAAP operating margin increased by 6 percentage points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin increased by 9 percentage points year over year

GAAP net loss was $105.6 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $3.10, based on 34.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $21.6 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.63, based on 34.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding

“ Domo helps companies of all sizes better leverage data so every employee can be a multiplier of business impact,” said Josh James, Founder and CEO, Domo. “ I’m proud of the team for their continued focus on delivering customer value. Based on our internal alignment, our sales capacity outlook, the size and health of the pipeline and the strong demand at the top of the funnel, I am very bullish on our long-term prospects.”

Recent Highlights

We believe the following announcements and recognition demonstrate our commitment to product innovation and customer value:

Domo was the top vendor in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2022 Analytical Platforms Market Study

Domo was named the winner of five Dresner Advisory Services 2022 Technology Innovation Awards

Domo Apps won as the Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution in the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards

Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution in the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards Domo was named a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business magazine for the eleventh consecutive year

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of March 6, 2023, Domo is providing the following guidance for its first fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2024:

Q1 Fiscal 2024

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $78.5 million to $79.5 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.15 and $0.19 based on 35.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Full Year Fiscal 2024

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $323.0 million to $330.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.27 and $0.39 based on 36.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Call Details

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo’s website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables the following non-GAAP financial measures: billings, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, and adjusted free cash flow. In computing these measures, we exclude the effects of certain items including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of certain intangible assets, the reversal of contingent tax-related accruals and proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan.

As it relates to adjusted free cash flow, we add back amounts equal to the proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan to reflect the non-cash nature of these transactions. Because no cash is exchanged in these transactions, showing proceeds in the financing section of the statement of cash flows as required by GAAP results in a corresponding decrease in the operating section, which management believes is not indicative of actual cash used in or provided by our operations. We believe that this non-GAAP cash metric is useful because it provides investors with the same information that management uses to consistently evaluate, forecast and measure the Company’s actual cash flows and its ability to achieve and maintain positive cash flows.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth, demand for our products and services, our financial outlook for our first fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2024, and results for future periods. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2022, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on December 9, 2022, and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about April 3, 2023. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Revenue: Subscription $ 59,611 $ 70,268 $ 223,010 $ 271,290 Professional services and other 10,382 9,356 34,951 37,355 Total revenue 69,993 79,624 257,961 308,645 Cost of revenue: Subscription (1) 11,317 10,574 40,907 43,295 Professional services and other (1) 7,209 7,616 26,239 29,783 Total cost of revenue 18,526 18,190 67,146 73,078 Gross profit 51,467 61,434 190,815 235,567 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 39,387 42,001 143,722 173,300 Research and development (1) 23,516 21,985 81,027 95,093 General and administrative (1), (2) 18,504 13,533 54,536 56,047 Total operating expenses 81,407 77,519 279,285 324,440 Loss from operations (29,940 ) (16,085 ) (88,470 ) (88,873 ) Other expense, net (1) (3,864 ) (3,116 ) (14,102 ) (15,499 ) Loss before income taxes (33,804 ) (19,201 ) (102,572 ) (104,372 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (550 ) 612 (461 ) 1,179 Net loss $ (33,254 ) $ (19,813 ) $ (102,111 ) $ (105,551 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (1.01 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (3.19 ) $ (3.10 ) Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted) 32,802 34,681 32,021 34,092 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows: Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 1,051 $ 500 $ 2,819 $ 2,676 Professional services and other 585 483 1,753 1,822 Sales and marketing 6,049 7,352 21,241 30,636 Research and development 5,250 5,139 15,853 24,335 General and administrative 6,559 5,361 18,155 23,680 Other expense, net 181 160 705 710 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 19,675 $ 18,995 $ 60,526 $ 83,859 (2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows: General and administrative $ 20 $ 20 $ 80 $ 80

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, January 31, 2022 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 83,561 $ 66,500 Accounts receivable, net 64,149 78,958 Contract acquisition costs 15,417 15,908 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,975 7,447 Total current assets 173,102 168,813 Property and equipment, net 17,584 21,375 Right-of-use assets 16,392 15,255 Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 23,177 22,299 Intangible assets, net 2,875 2,794 Goodwill 9,478 9,478 Other assets 1,981 2,102 Total assets $ 244,589 $ 242,116 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,770 $ 12,120 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 59,976 49,306 Lease liabilities 3,439 4,905 Current portion of deferred revenue 168,335 182,273 Total current liabilities 236,520 248,604 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 16,757 15,271 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 2,420 3,609 Other liabilities, noncurrent 10,882 12,425 Long-term debt 103,988 108,607 Total liabilities 370,567 388,516 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 33 35 Additional paid-in capital 1,098,084 1,183,921 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 388 (322 ) Accumulated deficit (1,224,483 ) (1,330,034 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (125,978 ) (146,400 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 244,589 $ 242,116

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (33,254 ) $ (19,813 ) $ (102,111 ) $ (105,551 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,574 1,201 5,363 5,290 Non-cash lease expense 1,299 1,365 4,839 4,727 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 4,056 4,118 15,835 16,943 Stock-based compensation 19,675 18,995 60,526 83,859 Other, net 955 3,741 3,618 6,768 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (25,254 ) (25,644 ) (15,877 ) (14,809 ) Contract acquisition costs (10,539 ) (5,312 ) (22,258 ) (16,999 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,404 ) 327 1,545 2,390 Accounts payable (7,210 ) (6,344 ) 3,755 6,947 Operating lease liabilities (685 ) (2,801 ) (3,065 ) (6,179 ) Accrued and other liabilities 15,678 2,469 9,706 (9,403 ) Deferred revenue 38,018 24,867 38,503 15,127 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 909 (2,831 ) 379 (10,890 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,552 ) (2,923 ) (6,517 ) (7,996 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,552 ) (2,923 ) (6,517 ) (7,996 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan – – 4,133 1,563 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (1,457 ) – (10,315 ) – Proceeds from structured payables – – – 6,624 Payments on structured payables – – – (6,624 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,713 – 5,621 861 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 256 – (561 ) 2,424 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (297 ) 1,172 (534 ) (599 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (684 ) (4,582 ) (7,233 ) (17,061 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 84,245 71,082 90,794 83,561 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 83,561 $ 66,500 $ 83,561 $ 66,500

Domo, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Revenue: Subscription $ 59,611 $ 70,268 $ 223,010 $ 271,290 Cost of revenue: Subscription 11,317 10,574 40,907 43,295 Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis 48,294 59,694 182,103 227,995 Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis 81 % 85 % 82 % 84 % Stock-based compensation 1,051 500 2,819 2,676 Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 49,345 $ 60,194 $ 184,922 $ 230,671 Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis 83 % 86 % 83 % 85 % Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis: Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis $ 81,407 $ 77,519 $ 279,285 $ 324,440 Stock-based compensation (17,858 ) (17,852 ) (55,249 ) (78,651 ) Amortization of certain intangible assets (20 ) (20 ) (80 ) (80 ) Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis $ 63,529 $ 59,647 $ 223,956 $ 245,709 Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating (Loss) Income on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating loss on a GAAP basis $ (29,940 ) $ (16,085 ) $ (88,470 ) $ (88,873 ) Stock-based compensation 19,494 18,835 59,821 83,149 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 80 80 Operating (loss) income on a non-GAAP basis $ (10,426 ) $ 2,770 $ (28,569 ) $ (5,644 ) Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating margin on a GAAP basis (43 )% (20 )% (34 )% (29 )% Stock-based compensation 28 23 23 27 Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis (15 )% 3 % (11 )% (2 )% Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (33,254 ) $ (19,813 ) $ (102,111 ) $ (105,551 ) Stock-based compensation 19,675 18,995 60,526 83,859 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 80 80 Net loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (13,559 ) $ (798 ) $ (41,505 ) $ (21,612 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss per share on a GAAP basis $ (1.01 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (3.19 ) $ (3.10 ) Stock-based compensation 0.60 0.55 1.89 2.47 Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis $ (0.41 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (1.30 ) $ (0.63 ) Billings: Total revenue $ 69,993 $ 79,624 $ 257,961 $ 308,645 Add: Deferred revenue (end of period) 168,335 182,273 168,335 182,273 Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period) 2,420 3,609 2,420 3,609 Less: Deferred revenue (beginning of period) (130,385 ) (157,915 ) (129,079 ) (168,335 ) Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period) (2,352 ) (3,100 ) (3,173 ) (2,420 ) Increase in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent) 38,018 24,867 38,503 15,127 Billings $ 108,011 $ 104,491 $ 296,464 $ 323,772 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 909 $ (2,831 ) $ 379 $ (10,890 ) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan – – 4,133 1,563 Purchases of property and equipment (1,552 ) (2,923 ) (6,517 ) (7,996 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ (643 ) $ (5,754 ) $ (2,005 ) $ (17,323 )

