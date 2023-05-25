<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Domo Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results
Business Wire

Domo Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

di Business Wire

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2023.

Fiscal First Quarter Results

  • Total revenue was $79.5 million, an increase of 7% year over year
  • Subscription revenue was $71.1 million, an increase of 10% year over year
  • Subscription revenue represented 89% of total revenue
  • Billings were $70.3 million, a decrease of 4% year-over-year
  • Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) was $356.7 million as of April 30, 2023, an increase of 1% year over year
  • RPO expected to be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months was $237.5 million as of April 30, 2023, an increase of 6% year over year
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.8 million
  • GAAP subscription gross margin was 85%, an improvement of 2 percentage points from Q1 FY23
  • Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 86%, an improvement of 1 percentage point from Q1 FY23
  • GAAP operating margin increased by 14 percentage points year over year
  • Non-GAAP operating margin increased by 3 percentage points year over year
  • GAAP net loss was $24.4 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $0.69, based on 35.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $6.1 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.17, based on 35.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $66.0 million as of April 30, 2023

Domo helps companies of all sizes capitalize on the full potential of their data by empowering each employee to be a multiplier of business impact,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “A relentless focus on customers is central to our plan to return to growth, and the feedback is extremely positive as we build momentum with businesses around the world. We have the right product, market opportunity and sales capacity to grow, and I am very confident in our future.”

Recent Highlights

We believe the following announcements and recognition demonstrate our commitment to product innovation and customer value:

  • Domo was named a Leader in Nucleus Research’s 2023 Analytics Technology Value Matrix.
  • Domo was the number one vendor in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2023 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study for the seventh consecutive year.
  • Domo announced its sixth consecutive inclusion to the Women Tech Council (WTC) Shatter List, an annual recognition that showcases technology companies that are pushing towards breaking the glass ceiling for women in tech.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of May 25, 2023, Domo is providing the following guidance for its second fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2024:

Q2 Fiscal 2024

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $78.5 million to $79.5 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.07 and $0.11 based on 35.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Full Year Fiscal 2024

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $323.0 million to $330.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.27 and $0.39 based on 36.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Call Details

Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2024 first quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at www.domo.com/IR. Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/KXmAAKYw. Instructions will be shared on how to join the call after registering.

A replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 with conference ID #41576 following the completion of the conference call until 11:59 p.m. (ET) June 8, 2023.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo’s website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk Twitter account and the @JoshJames Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables the following non-GAAP financial measures: billings, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, and adjusted free cash flow. In computing these measures, we exclude the effects of certain items including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of certain intangible assets, severance of executive officers who report to the Chief Executive Officer, and proceeds from shares issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan.

As it relates to adjusted free cash flow, we add back amounts equal to the proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan to reflect the non-cash nature of these transactions. Because no cash is exchanged in these transactions, showing proceeds in the financing section of the statement of cash flows as required by GAAP results in a corresponding decrease in the operating section, which management believes is not indicative of actual cash used in or provided by our operations. We believe that this non-GAAP cash metric is useful because it provides investors with the same information that management uses to consistently evaluate, forecast and measure the Company’s actual cash flows and its ability to achieve and maintain positive cash flows.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements of our Chief Executive Officer, statements regarding our future, expectations for RPO in the next 12 months, our financial outlook for our second fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2024, and results for future periods. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2023 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about June 9, 2023. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
April 30,

 

2022

 

 

2023

 
Revenue:
Subscription

$

64,575

 

$

71,090

 
Professional services and other

 

9,889

 

 

8,368

 
Total revenue

 

74,464

 

 

79,458

 
Cost of revenue:
Subscription (1)

 

10,667

 

 

10,612

 
Professional services and other (1)

 

6,994

 

 

7,957

 
Total cost of revenue

 

17,661

 

 

18,569

 
Gross profit

 

56,803

 

 

60,889

 
 
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing (1), (3)

 

45,587

 

 

43,162

 
Research and development (1)

 

23,191

 

 

23,435

 
General and administrative (1), (2), (3)

 

16,660

 

 

14,001

 
Total operating expenses

 

85,438

 

 

80,598

 
Loss from operations

 

(28,635

)

 

(19,709

)
 
Other expense, net (1)

 

(4,065

)

 

(4,495

)
Loss before income taxes

 

(32,700

)

 

(24,204

)
Provision for income taxes

 

188

 

 

199

 
Net loss

$

(32,888

)

$

(24,403

)
 
Net loss per share (basic and diluted)

$

(0.99

)

$

(0.69

)
Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted)

 

33,295

 

 

35,222

 
 
 
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows:
Cost of revenue:
Subscription

$

731

 

$

618

 
Professional services and other

 

468

 

 

479

 
Sales and marketing

 

8,075

 

 

6,730

 
Research and development

 

7,004

 

 

4,975

 
General and administrative

 

8,805

 

 

3,508

 
Other expense, net

 

181

 

 

162

 
Total stock-based compensation expenses

$

25,264

 

$

16,472

 
 
(2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows:
General and administrative

$

20

 

$

20

 
 
(3) Includes executive officer severance, as follows:
Sales and marketing

 

 

 

443

 
General and administrative

 

 

 

1,328

 
Total executive officer severance

$

 

$

1,771

 
Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
January 31, April 30,

 

2023

 

 

2023

 
Assets
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

66,500

 

$

65,988

 
Accounts receivable, net

 

78,958

 

 

56,890

 
Contract acquisition costs

 

15,908

 

 

15,694

 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

7,447

 

 

8,441

 
Total current assets

 

168,813

 

 

147,013

 
 
Property and equipment, net

 

21,375

 

 

22,160

 
Right-of-use assets

 

15,255

 

 

14,406

 
Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent

 

22,299

 

 

20,906

 
Intangible assets, net

 

2,794

 

 

2,774

 
Goodwill

 

9,478

 

 

9,478

 
Other assets

 

2,102

 

 

2,453

 
Total assets

$

242,116

 

$

219,190

 
 
Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

12,120

 

$

12,452

 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

49,306

 

 

39,656

 
Lease liabilities

 

4,905

 

 

4,912

 
Current portion of deferred revenue

 

182,273

 

 

173,646

 
Total current liabilities

 

248,604

 

 

230,666

 
 
Lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

15,271

 

 

14,101

 
Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

3,609

 

 

3,077

 
Other liabilities, noncurrent

 

12,425

 

 

12,741

 
Long-term debt

 

108,607

 

 

109,774

 
Total liabilities

 

388,516

 

 

370,359

 
 
Commitments and contingencies
 
Stockholders’ deficit:
Common stock

 

35

 

 

35

 
Additional paid-in capital

 

1,183,921

 

 

1,203,375

 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(322

)

 

(142

)
Accumulated deficit

 

(1,330,034

)

 

(1,354,437

)
Total stockholders’ deficit

 

(146,400

)

 

(151,169

)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit

$

242,116

 

$

219,190

 
Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
April 30,

 

2022

 

 

2023

 
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss

$

(32,888

)

$

(24,403

)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

1,607

 

 

1,491

 
Non-cash lease expense

 

1,198

 

 

1,149

 
Amortization of contract acquisition costs

 

4,312

 

 

4,568

 
Stock-based compensation

 

25,264

 

 

16,472

 
Other, net

 

920

 

 

1,517

 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net

 

17,515

 

 

22,068

 
Contract acquisition costs

 

(3,203

)

 

(3,073

)
Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(5,803

)

 

(1,397

)
Accounts payable

 

8,085

 

 

1,490

 
Operating lease liabilities

 

(502

)

 

(1,597

)
Accrued and other liabilities

 

(14,186

)

 

(8,298

)
Deferred revenue

 

(1,538

)

 

(9,159

)
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

781

 

 

828

 
 
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment

 

(1,937

)

 

(3,576

)
Net cash used in investing activities

 

(1,937

)

 

(3,576

)
 
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan

 

1,563

 

 

2,032

 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

724

 

 

 
Net cash provided by financing activities

 

2,287

 

 

2,032

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(697

)

 

204

 
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

434

 

 

(512

)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

83,561

 

 

66,500

 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

83,995

 

$

65,988

 
Domo, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
April 30,

2022

2023
Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Revenue:
Subscription

$

64,575

 

$

71,090

 
Cost of revenue:
Subscription

 

10,667

 

 

10,612

 
Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis

 

53,908

 

 

60,478

 
Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis

 

83

%

 

85

%
 
Stock-based compensation

 

731

 

 

618

 
Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis

$

54,639

 

$

61,096

 
Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis

 

85

%

 

86

%
 
Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis

$

85,438

 

$

80,598

 
Stock-based compensation

 

(23,884

)

 

(15,213

)
Amortization of certain intangible assets

 

(20

)

 

(20

)
Executive officer severance

 

 

 

(1,771

)
Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis

$

61,534

 

$

63,594

 
 
Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP basis to Operating Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Operating loss on a GAAP basis

$

(28,635

)

$

(19,709

)
Stock-based compensation

 

25,083

 

 

16,310

 
Amortization of certain intangible assets

 

20

 

 

20

 
Executive officer severance

 

 

 

1,771

 
Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis

$

(3,532

)

$

(1,608

)
 
Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Operating margin on a GAAP basis

 

(38

)%

 

(25

)%
Stock-based compensation

 

33

 

 

21

 
Executive officer severance

 

 

 

2

 
Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis

 

(5

)%

 

(2

)%
 
Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Net loss on a GAAP basis

$

(32,888

)

$

(24,403

)
Stock-based compensation

 

25,264

 

 

16,472

 
Amortization of certain intangible assets

 

20

 

 

20

 
Executive officer severance

 

 

 

1,771

 
Net loss on a non-GAAP basis

$

(7,604

)

$

(6,140

)
 
Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Net loss per share on a GAAP basis

$

(0.99

)

$

(0.69

)
Stock-based compensation

 

0.76

 

 

0.47

 
Executive officer severance

 

 

 

0.05

 
Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis

$

(0.23

)

$

(0.17

)
 
Billings:
Total revenue

$

74,464

 

$

79,458

 
Add:
Deferred revenue (end of period)

 

167,091

 

 

173,646

 
Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period)

 

2,126

 

 

3,077

 
Less:
Deferred revenue (beginning of period)

 

(168,335

)

 

(182,273

)
Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period)

 

(2,420

)

 

(3,609

)
Decrease in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent)

 

(1,538

)

 

(9,159

)
Billings

$

72,926

 

$

70,299

 
 
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities

$

781

 

$

828

 
Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan

 

1,563

 

 

2,032

 
Purchases of property and equipment

 

(1,937

)

 

(3,576

)
Adjusted free cash flow

$

407

 

$

(716

)

 

Contacts

Media –

Cynthia Cowen

PR@domo.com

Investors –
Peter Lowry

IR@domo.com

