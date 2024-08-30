Domo Announces CFO Transition

David Jolley to step down as Chief Financial Officer, moving to Senior Advisor role

Tod Crane to be promoted to Chief Financial Officer

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that David Jolley will step down as Domo’s Chief Financial Officer due to personal health challenges. He will transition out of the CFO role at the end of Domo’s third quarter, and after that time, will continue to support the company and its executive team as a Senior Advisor.





Domo’s SVP of Finance, Tod Crane, will be promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Joining Domo in 2015, Tod has held several finance leadership roles, and in recent months, has worked closely with David across all aspects of Domo’s financial operations and investor relationships.

“ I want to thank David for his contributions as CFO at Domo. His passion for innovation and growth drove strong operational excellence and efficiency, and I am grateful for his leadership and partnership,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “ Thankfully, we will still have David in a senior advisory capacity, and I am delighted to have Tod Crane step into the CFO role. I have had the pleasure of working closely with Tod over his nearly decade tenure at Domo, and I strongly believe Tod has the experience and insights Domo needs for our path back to growth.”

“ Over the past year or so, I have experienced significant complications with my eyesight, including having lost over 90% of the vision in my right eye. Despite several surgeries to remediate the issues, I was recently informed that my eyesight cannot be corrected and in fact, am at a high risk of losing the vision in my left eye as well. After a lot of reflection and conversations, I’ve decided that it is time for me to move out of the day-to-day role of CFO,” commented Jolley. “ I’m incredibly honored to have served as Domo’s CFO, and for the opportunity ahead to stay involved as a Senior Advisor. I have the utmost confidence in Tod Crane, given his deep financial knowledge and expertise of Domo, and I look forward to a very long relationship with the company.”

About Tod Crane

Tod Crane has been a strategic member of Domo’s Finance team for nearly 10 years, where he has overseen areas including FP&A, SEC reporting, debt and equity transactions, and revenue recognition. He brings over 15 years of finance leadership experience to his role as CFO at Domo, and plays a key role in the company’s strategic planning and investor relations. Prior to joining Domo, Tod spent more than five years at Ernst & Young, where he advised public companies in a variety of industries.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

