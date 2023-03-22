Domo Announces 2023 Domo Community Ovation Awards Finalists

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DP23–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced finalists for its inaugural Domo Community Ovation Awards. The Ovation Awards spotlight Domo customers who are making a lasting impact in their organizations and communities through innovative data experiences and data-driven curiosity. Domo will announce category winners in a virtual awards ceremony on March 28, 2023 at 5pm MT, which can be viewed live by visiting here.

“ We received nearly 350 incredible submissions for our first-ever Domo Community Ovation Awards,” said Josh James, Founder and CEO at Domo. “ While all of the submissions showcased amazing transformations across all types of businesses, these finalists fully demonstrated how they harness and embody the power of data and Domo, driving impact and transforming the way they run their business.”

Domo specified 11 categories for nominees that looked at the best use of data in applications, leadership, organizational growth, adoption, overall excellence and more. You can view the finalists of the Domo Community Ovation Awards here.

The 11 categories for the Ovation Awards are:

Most Innovative Application – This award recognizes individuals who embrace Domo solutions to drive business forward through game-changing innovations.

Rookie of the Year – This award recognizes new adopters who have created transformative business solutions by using Domo.

Community Member of the Year – This award celebrates individuals who create connections and provide extraordinary value to our Domo community.

Adoption Advocate – This award celebrates an individual who drove measurable growth to their organization through increased Domo adoption.

Positive Impact – This award recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond to create a data-driven, positive impact in their community through Domo for Good or other charitable Domo initiatives.

Data Impact – This award celebrates individuals who provided exceptional value to stakeholders by driving action through data.

Executive of the Year – This award recognizes disruptive, visionary leaders who have achieved significant business impact by leveraging the power of Domo. Nominees must be at the VP level or above.

Business Impact – This award recognizes individuals who leveraged innovative approaches to data transformation and created measurable business impact.

Most Novel Application – This award celebrates individuals that have turned business challenges into inspiring solutions by transforming their workflows with Domo.

Best Domo Everywhere Application – This award celebrates individuals that revolutionized how they do business by making real-time data available to customers and partners through Domo Everywhere.

Overall Excellence – This award recognizes individuals that embody the heart and soul of Domo’s mission to make data work for everyone.

