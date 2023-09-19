Domo and Regional One Health Named 2023 Nucleus ROI Award Winners

Regional One Health sees 190% ROI with a payback period of 1.2 years after deploying Domo

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NucleusROI—Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that it and Regional One Health, a national leader in healthcare, received a Nucleus Research ROI Award for achieving a total ROI of 190% through the adoption of Domo’s data experience platform. The platform enabled significant improvements in patient care, advanced operational efficiencies and revenue for Regional One Health.





As a premier healthcare organization, Regional One Health aims to transform the way it delivers healthcare through informed, data-driven decisions. In collaboration with Domo, the team at Regional One worked with physicians and nurses to identify the data they rely on most when making decisions about care, such as length of stay and patient satisfaction, and leverage the Domo platform to track progress towards key goals.

“As one of the busiest trauma centers in the country, we need to be efficient about how we drive improvement. Our physicians use evidence-based medicine to treat patients, so it only makes sense that physician leaders and administrators need to make evidence-based health care delivery decisions,” said Kito Lord, MD, MBA, Senior Medical Director and Physician Advisor at Regional One Health. “Domo takes complex information and helps simplify it, giving us the evidence we need through real-time data to drive innovation, make better decisions, and improve patient outcomes.”

Using Domo, Regional One Health was able to streamline care practices through data visualizations, reduce patient length of stay at the center, improve patient access to prescriptions and decrease harmful events for patients.

In addition to tracking important care metrics, Regional One Health created pharmacy billing and collections databases with Domo, which included a catalog of decision support applications and dashboards to optimize operations for pharmacies within the hospital. These improvements helped cut expenses by $100,000 annually and double Regional One Health’s revenue capture rate.

“We talk a lot about multiplying impact through data and Regional One Health embodies absolutely that in their day to day work,” said Mark Maughan, SVP of customer success at Domo. “The data experience innovations they have created deliver monumental gains for the organization and most importantly, help to change lives.”

