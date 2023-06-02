<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Domo and HungerRush to Host Webinar on the Power of Data in...
Business Wire

Domo and HungerRush to Host Webinar on the Power of Data in Marketing

di Business Wire

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that it will host a webinar on June 14, 2023 with customer HungerRush, which provides a cloud-based restaurant POS system that keeps restaurants connected with their customers. To register for the webinar, visit here.

The conversation will be moderated by Domo’s Chief Marketing Officer, Wendy Steinle, and center around insights from marketing leaders Kacee Court, Head of Marketing Operations, and Shannon Chirone, SVP of Marketing at HungerRush who use the Domo platform to supercharge their programs and foster a data-driven company culture.

Participants can expect to take away key learnings on three critical marketing questions:

  • How is marketing performing overall—across all channels?
  • What specific marketing tactics are working, which ones aren’t—and why?
  • Is marketing making a meaningful, measurable impact on the business?

Webinar Details:

Data Is Our Marketing Superpower—Lessons From HungerRush

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 1pm ET

To register for the Domo and HungerRush webinar, visit here. To learn more about how Domo is helping organizations like HungerRush put data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact, visit Domo’s customer page here.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

Cynthia Cowen

PR@domo.com

Articoli correlati

Blend to Participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Fintech Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that Amir Jafari, head...
Continua a leggere

CSG to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald’s Technology Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that the company will present at Cantor Fitzgerald’s Technology Conference at Ease Hospitality,...
Continua a leggere

Kopin Announces New Chairman of the Board

Business Wire Business Wire -
WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-resolution microdisplays and application-specific optical sub-assemblies for...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Blend to Participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Fintech Conference

Business Wire