Domo and Hope for Henry Named Finalists in Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that it, along with customer, Hope for Henry, were named finalists in the Analytics category of Ventana Research’s 16th annual Digital Leadership Awards. The Ventana awards showcase the leadership and use of business applications or technology that contribute significantly to improved efficiency, productivity and the performance of an organization.





Hope for Henry is on a mission to reinvent how hospitals care for children as they face the challenges of serious illness. Hope for Henry’s programs incentivize children to engage with critical but intimidating medical procedures with less fear, anxiety and long-term trauma. Before bringing in Domo, the time and effort required to compile and analyze Hope for Henry’s data often kept the organization from being able to communicate the effectiveness of its important work. With Domo, they broke down their data silos and were able to easily gather and quantify data, which enabled them to further scale efforts to other hospitals and programs. Domo’s embedded analytics features also allow Hope for Henry to publish interactive, customized dashboards to its website.

Since onboarding Domo, Hope for Henry has increased the number of hospitals using its program by more than 50% and has seen a 40% increase in the number of individual healthcare professionals using the incentivization program. Today, 100% of hospital staff using Hope for Henry’s Super Rewards program report evidence of program effectiveness.

“Our goal at Domo is making data actionable and easy to access for all, and when our platform is used to transform the lives of children just as Hope for Henry is doing, it makes our work that much more meaningful,” said Mark Maughan, SVP of customer success at Domo. “Hope for Henry is truly a leader in nonprofit analytics and a prime example of how to craft data experiences that scale an organization’s ability to do good.”

“Integrating Domo into the program has taken Hope for Henry’s data collection to the next level. Our team can now collect, store and display data live for more than 300 users,” said Carolyn Fung, director of National Programs at Hope for Henry. “By using Domo’s user-friendly platform, we can make informed decisions and discuss effective strategies during staff meetings instead of squandering time for collecting and analyzing metrics.”

The Ventana Digital Leadership award highlights Hope for Henry’s ability to champion modernization and transformation across its organization, so they can continue to serve and transform the lives of children. As part of the grading process and methodology, award organizers examined case studies and submissions to determine the value of each initiative and its impact on performance.

“Congratulations to Carolyn Fung and Hope for Henry using Domo for their selection as a finalist in the 16th annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Award in Analytics,” said David Menninger, SVP and Research Director at Ventana Research. “Together they have simplified the process of bringing data together from across the organization providing analytics and real time metrics to improve patient outcomes for children who are hospitalized.”

