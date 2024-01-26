Domo.AI Named a Finalist in the 2023-2024 Cloud Awards

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudAwards—Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that its Domo.AI solution has been named a finalist for the 2023 Cloud Awards in the Best Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) category. Domo was selected as one of the top 15 solutions among a global pool of applicants across industries, and was recognized for its excellence and innovation in cloud computing.





“ The rise of generative AI has taken the world by storm, and solution suites—such as Domo.AI–help harness the power of AI so businesses can get the most out of data investments and empower everyone with timely insights that help multiply business impact,” said Ben Schein, SVP of Product, Domo. “ With Domo.AI, Domo is equipping customers with trusted and flexible AI solutions that go beyond surface-level integration and unlock the transformational capabilities of AI through actionable data experiences.”

Built on top of Domo’s cloud-native platform, Domo.AI is a comprehensive and flexible AI framework and tool set that enables customers to easily manage, deploy and optimize AI and ML models, including Large Language Models (LLMs), and bring the power of generative AI to their data experiences to make it even easier to put data to work for everyone. Its capabilities span everything from generative AI, natural language processing that enables text generation and SQL queries, text translations, audio transcription, and more.

Head of Operations for The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: “ Recognizing Domo and its Domo.AI solution as a finalist in the prestigious Cloud Awards is a testament to their exceptional innovation and commitment. In surpassing expectations, their creative solutions have set a remarkable standard among an impressive shortlist of contenders. As we eagerly anticipate the announcement of the winners next month, we extend our best wishes to Domo for their outstanding achievements in this fiercely competitive year.”

To learn more about Domo.AI visit: https://ai.domo.com/

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.

