DomainTools Highlights the Power of DNS at 2024 NICAR Conference for Investigative Journalism

Internet intelligence experts host session on how to use DNSDB Scout to uncover digital footprints and more

The annual NICAR data journalism event provides attendees with access to some of the most powerful tools and data analysis techniques available to investigative journalists today.

As part of the conference agenda, Schwalbe and Molloy will host the following session:

Finding the Story: Using DNS Search for Investigative Journalism



Thursday, March 7 at 3:30pm- 4:30pm ET and 4:45pm – 5:45pm ET

Every online interaction begins with a lookup in the Domain Name System (DNS), the backbone of the Internet. As a result, there are digital footprints left behind in the DNS. With the demise of Whois, investigative reporters are looking for new tools to uncover these footprints. Learn how to use DNSDB Scout, a tool to query DNSDB, a historical passive DNS database, to discover previously unknown online connections and gain new information to advance your ongoing and breaking news investigations.

Requirements: Basic knowledge of the Domain Name System (DNS) is helpful, but not required. Attendees will need to bring their own laptop (no tablets) to participate in this class.

DomainTools is a perennial NICAR conference favorite, typically drawing standing room-only crowds. Through their in-person sessions as well as the DomainTools Investigative Journalism Grant Program, the company has trained hundreds of investigative reporters around the world on the use of its tools and solutions including its Iris Internet Intelligence Platform along with Farsight DNSDB, the world’s largest passive DNS historical database. Journalists will learn how to uncover domain names, IP addresses, name servers and other DNS-related assets used for possible malicious purposes, and to expand digital footprints of known organizations. DomainTools-driven data and stories have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today and much more.

About IRE and NICAR

Investigative Reporters and Editors Inc. (IRE) is a grassroots nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of investigative reporting. NICAR is a program of IRE founded in 1989 and supported by the Missouri School of Journalism. NICAR shares IRE’s mission to foster excellence in journalism, particularly with regard to data journalism.

NICAR’s annual investigative journalism conference is geared to beginners as well as those on the cutting edge of digital reporting. Sessions range from the basics on spreadsheets, databases and online mapping to data visualization and the latest technological advances. Attendees gain story ideas and learn from the best in the business through discussions and hands-on training sessions. The full agenda can be found here.

About DomainTools

