Domain Timber Advisors Completes Sale of Nearly 2,900 Acres of Southeast Arkansas Timberland

Company presented unsolicited offer in-line with firm’s value-add strategy

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domain Capital Group, LLC, a comprehensive private investment management services firm, and its subsidiary, Domain Timber Advisors, LLC, today announced the disposition of nearly 2,900 acres of timberland in southeast Arkansas. The properties were acquired earlier this year and sold via an unsolicited, off-market process.





The tracts are located in the counties of Hot Spring, Grant, Jefferson and Pulaski, and were originally acquired because they met the company’s core investment criteria which focus on smaller, non-contiguous properties, generally 2,000 to 30,000 acres with potential for significant biological growth and income.

“We believe the sale of the Arkansas assets is a clear example of the firm’s strategy to achieve returns above traditional core timberland through the implementation of opportunistic land sales and other value-add initiatives,” said Peter Walker, vice president of investments and timberland assets at Domain Timber Advisors.

“While we felt the Arkansas footprint was high-quality timberland, with strong long-term growth potential, we were presented with an unsolicited offer in-line with our strategy and that was accretive to our underwriting,” Walker added.

Closing of the transaction puts Domain Timber Advisors on pace to achieve 75 sales from multiple accounts in 2023, encompassing more than 17,500 acres from a total inventory that, after the southeast Arkansas transaction, stands at more than 254,000 acres.

About Domain Capital Group

Atlanta-based Domain Capital Group, LLC provides comprehensive private investment management services, through its registered investment adviser subsidiaries, to institutions, public and private pensions, corporations, foundations, endowments and high-net-worth individuals. Domain Capital Group’s investment professionals are experienced across a diverse range of asset classes and investment strategies, including real estate, natural resources, media, entertainment, technology, credit, and other financial services. As of March 31, 2023, Domain managed approximately $8.2 billion in total assets through its two registered subsidiaries, Domain Capital Advisors, LLC and Domain Timber Advisors, LLC. The assets are comprised of approximately $7.2 billion in real estate, debt, alternative, and other assets constituting Regulatory Assets Under Management (“RAUM”) and approximately $1.0 billion in non-RAUM which includes real properties and additional loans serviced. Please refer to each firm’s Form ADV for additional details. For more information, visit domaincapitalgroup.com.

Contacts

Mike Rieman



Cookerly Public Relations



Senior Vice President



Direct: 404-419-9230



mrieman@cookerly.com