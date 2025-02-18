Domain Money Recruits Trio of CFP® Professionals

Platform scales innovative flat-fee financial planning model, surpassing 1,000 clients and adding advisors from Fisher Investments, Fidelity and Empower

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Advice--Domain Money (“Domain”), a flat-fee financial planning platform, has strengthened its team with the addition of three seasoned CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS® professionals. Their expertise and commitment to client success strengthen Domain's ability to deliver personalized financial guidance, empowering more people to take control of their finances and work toward long-term security.

Domain achieved remarkable growth in 2024, recently surpassing a major milestone by delivering a comprehensive, tailored financial plan to its 1,000th client. With a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 97, Domain has assembled a team of five dedicated CFP® professionals, each bringing extensive experience in wealth management, retirement planning and investment strategy from leading institutions.

With the addition of Alicija Dearth, CFP®; Christine Damico, CFP®; and Michael LaCivita, CFP®, Domain has expanded its capacity to support more clients through complex financial decisions, life transitions and long-term planning. Buoyed by these highly skilled CFP®s, Domain leverages innovative, automated technology that analyzes client information, prioritizes financial goals and generates specific action items for clients. The CFP®s play a key role in every step of creating and delivering these financial plans, ensuring the human element of planning and advice remains at the core of the firm’s offerings.

"At Domain, we’re giving financial planners the freedom to focus on what matters most – delivering truly personalized advice and enriching the financial lives of the clients they serve,” said Adam Dell, founder and CEO at Domain. “Our new team members joined because they share our vision of putting clients first, providing them with the tools and insights to make informed financial decisions at every stage of their financial journeys. By making expert financial planning more accessible, we’re helping more people take control of their finances and live their best lives.”

With nearly two decades of experience at leading financial institutions such as Fidelity Investments, TIAA and Merrill Lynch, Dearth has helped both young professionals and those nearing retirement balance financial priorities and achieve long-term financial security. Combining a deep understanding of strategic financial planning with a focus on relationship management, she shares Domain’s commitment to providing thoughtful advice tailored to each individual’s unique needs.

Damico brings a depth of experience in leading high-performing financial planning teams and advising high-net-worth individuals. A former adjunct professor at Virginia Tech, she blends her knowledge in tax and retirement planning with a passion for educating clients, empowering them to navigate complex financial decisions with confidence. Damico specializes in working with women and those facing major life transitions—whether they are coping with the loss of a spouse, going through divorce or re-entering the workforce. She develops personalized strategies to help clients achieve financial stability and independence.

LaCivita joins with more than a decade of experience in financial services. He commenced his career at Fisher Investments, where he spent eight years—four of them as a financial advisor serving high-net-worth individuals and families. Most recently, he held a similar role at Personal Capital, both before and after its merger with Empower. Based in Portland, Oregon, LaCivita focuses on creating actionable investment and wealth management strategies. He is dedicated to addressing the complex financial concerns of his clients and helping them prepare for a successful retirement.

“Alicija, Christine and Michael each bring their own perspectives and strengths to our team, further enhancing our ability to create and deliver plans that address individuals’ pressing financial needs and concerns,” said Joanne Bradford, chief money officer at Domain. “Together, we are dedicated to empowering clients to live their best lives today while securing a brighter tomorrow.”

To learn more about Domain Money, visit domainmoney.com or book a free strategy session with a qualified CFP® at domainmoney.com/free-consultation.

About Domain Money

Founded in 2022 by Adam Dell, former Head of Product at Marcus by Goldman Sachs, and led by the product team behind Marcus and Clarity Money. Domain connects Americans with CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS™ who provide personalized financial planning at an affordable flat rate.

Domain Money Advisors, LLC is an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For important disclosures, please see https://domainmoney.com/legal.

