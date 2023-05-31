DojoNetworks Replaces Cisco With IP Infusion

Rapidly growing Internet Service Provider chooses IP Infusion OcNOS® for breadth of features and interoperability with Cisco and Juniper equipment

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArchiTechs—IP Infusion, market leader in carrier-grade networking software solutions, announced today that DojoNetworks, a rapidly growing Internet Service Provider for multi-dwelling units (MDUs), has chosen an open networking strategy to upgrade its transport network infrastructure. Dojo will be using a combination of IP Infusion OcNOS® software with Edgecore Networks open networking hardware to upgrade and interoperate with its existing Cisco and Juniper equipment. The upgrade solution was designed in partnership with IP ArchiTechs, and equipment was provided by EPS Global.

Dojo specializes in providing Internet service to multi-dwelling and multi-family residential units and has seen its company grow at over 40% per year for each of the last five years. Dojo offers service across the United States and has a growing presence in many markets. The focus of the company is enabling communities to offer cutting edge amenities backed by white glove support. Increasing demands for services, as well as adding new services and features created a situation where upgrades needed to be sensible, capability rich and timely to deploy.

In evaluating options, Dojo realized an open networking strategy would be a cost-effective alternative to the options from traditional vendors, as well as providing an incremental upgrade path that would coexist and function with its existing Cisco, Ruckus and Juniper equipment.

Previously using Cisco transport network devices between sites, Dojo will now be using IP Infusion OcNOS® Aggregation Router software deployed onto Edgecore Networks hardware with 10G and 100G ports. With support for multiple hardware platforms, IP Infusion software will serve as the transport network in their metro distribution networks.

As one of the oldest and established vendors of Network Operating Systems, IP Infusion has the industry reputation that can be relied upon to ensure features and performance upgrades without sacrificing service levels. IP Infusion provides interoperability with existing Cisco, Juniper, Ruckus and additional devices, as well as providing a feature-rich platform for any future upgrade needs.

Open networking hardware from Edgecore Networks delivers performance parity to monolithic chassis providers at a fraction of the price. Working with IP Infusion and distributor EPS Global, Dojo realized several immediate benefits:

Upfront costs savings on equipment was significant

Lead times on hardware acquisitions dropped from years to days

IP Infusion support and developers resolved problems quickly

“IP Infusion offers a broad set of features and support for very diverse hardware, which are two key aspects in ensuring a practical networking platform,” said Michael Caldwell, CTO of DojoNetworks. “Additionally, we wanted a networking partner that would be nimble and receptive to our needs, and the support we got throughout the process really cemented the choice as being the correct one.”

Dojo Network Engineer Idriss Nokour described OcNOS as “remarkably user-friendly and deeply capable in a complex service provider environment. IP Infusion’s engineering and support teams consistently demonstrate their knowledge and dedication in our interactions with them. We are always confident when involving them in growth planning or ongoing operations.”

“IP Infusion continues to be the go-to market alternative in providing carrier-grade software solutions to the networking industry, and the logical choice for an alternative to cost-intensive, monolithic chassis vendors,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Our focus on performance-intensive networking software over the past two decades has made our platform indispensable for any networking customer looking for scalable open networking with carrier-grade robustness and stability.”

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion manufactures open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion is a market leader in Network Operating Systems. Our flagship software platform OcNOS® allows network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

IP Infusion and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is a registered trademark or trademark of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About DojoNetworks

DojoNetworks® is a rapidly growing internet service provider that specializes in Internet for apartments and multi-tenant housing including student housing, low income housing, senior housing, condominiums and multi-family housing (MDUs) and Home Owner Associations (HOAs). Providing amenity-based Internet services is now the primary service and our singular focus of the company. The company started providing ISP services in 1996 and has been providing services in its current form since 2001. Currently, the company provides service to hundreds of properties nationwide.

