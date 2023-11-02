DoiT Signs Five-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Drive $5B in Business with AWS

Strategic Collaboration Agreement to accelerate global expansion and growth for DoiT, allowing customers to better optimize their cloud operations and efficiently scale their businesses

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoiT International (DoiT), a leading provider of cloud management technology and expertise, today announced a five-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to drive $5B in business and further deliver cloud consumption for born-in-the-cloud, digital native organizations to large enterprises. In collaboration with AWS, DoiT will create additional practices to expand its industry-leading solutions and provide improved services to new and existing customers.





As cloud infrastructure has quickly become the foundation of scalable information technology (IT) strategy, it is increasingly important for organizations to manage related costs and demonstrate business value. The SCA between DoiT and AWS will allow companies to better scale their businesses by expanding the following practice areas:

Application Modernization to help customers migrate and deploy cloud native applications.

to help customers migrate and deploy cloud native applications. Cloud Optimization to provide no-cost expertise and tooling to continuously optimize cloud usage and eliminate wasteful and anomalous spend.

to provide no-cost expertise and tooling to continuously optimize cloud usage and eliminate wasteful and anomalous spend. Security Posture Reviews to ensure that fundamental cloud security is aligned and scales with customers’ business needs.

to ensure that fundamental cloud security is aligned and scales with customers’ business needs. Go-to-Market Readiness Expansion through DoiT’s ISV Go Global program to optimize and accelerate customer outcomes for digital native independent software vendors (ISVs).

“The investment in AWS via the new SCA is a testament to the incredible growth we’ve experienced in the past year, including a 400% year-over-year increase in AWS business bookings,” said Scott White, chief operating and revenue officer at DoiT. “As the demand for cloud continues to grow, we look forward to building even more advanced technology and solutions with AWS that will drive efficiency, growth and transformative value for our customers.”

“We’re thrilled that our collaboration with DoiT has been expanded on a global scale. We’ve reached this milestone through our mutual customer-centric approach and commitment to delivering customers innovative business outcomes,” said Chris Sullivan, vice president, AWS Worldwide Systems Integrator Partners. “AWS is looking forward to continuing to work alongside DoiT, building on our history of delivering bar-raising value and fostering customer business growth on the AWS platform.”

The SCA comes on the heels of the renewal of DoiT’s AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status, recognizing DoiT’s deep technical expertise and demonstrated success working with a large number of customers at scale. DoiT also recently achieved the distinguished AWS DevOps Competency designation to help businesses implement critical DevOps practices and shorten time to market. Its employee base has surpassed more than 300 certifications, another key distinction in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

“With its expert knowledge and expertise for AWS and other cloud technologies, DoiT has been, and continues to be, an essential partner for Mentech,” said Reon Smits, co-founder and CTO of Mentech. “By partnering with DoiT, we were able to maximize our AWS usage, which in turn grew our customer base significantly. And, with our cost savings, we can provide better solutions at a lower cost to our own customers, which is critical to our mission to give vulnerable people a voice.”

This collaboration underscores the value of DoiT and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries. To learn more about DoiT’s collaboration with AWS, visit doit.com/aws-partner/.

About DoiT International

DoiT provides intelligent technology to simplify and automate public cloud use, alongside expert consultancy and unlimited technical support for digitally savvy companies. An award-winning strategic partner of Google Cloud and AWS, DoiT operates in more than 70 countries worldwide. For more information, visit doit.com.

