DoiT Establishes New $250 Million Fund to Accelerate AI-Driven Cloud Operations

Expansion strategy builds on recent acquisitions of PerfectScale and LiveDiagrams

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoiT, a global leader in enterprise-grade FinOps and cloud intelligence, today announced the establishment of a $250 million fund dedicated to acquiring companies specializing in autonomous cloud optimization, AI-driven CloudOps, and cloud reliability, performance, and security. The reinvestment is supported by a 40% growth in 2024 annual revenue, a testament to the monumental success of DoiT Cloud Intelligence™.

This investment advances DoiT’s commitment to shaping the next generation of cloud operations by leveraging AI-powered automation to drive efficiency balanced with resiliency and performance at scale.

AI-Driven CloudOps: The Future of Cloud Management

With organizations increasingly relying on the public cloud, the complexity of managing workloads is reaching new heights. AI-powered cloud operations (CloudOps) are set to redefine how businesses optimize infrastructure, enhance security, and drive operational efficiency.

“FinOps teams have too much data and not enough context,” said Vadim Solovey, CEO of DoiT. “We see an immense opportunity to further integrate next-generation AI capabilities into DoiT Cloud Intelligence, a platform that enables businesses to autonomously optimize rate and usage, all while balancing security, performance, and reliability.”

M&A as a Growth Engine

DoiT’s recent acquisitions of PerfectScale and LiveDiagrams are part of a broad M&A strategy to build the most advanced AI-powered enterprise-grade FinOps platform. With these investments, the company is actively exploring acquisitions of companies specializing in:

Autonomous cloud cost optimization, specifically in storage, networking, and AI workloads

AI-driven CloudOps automating break/fix runbooks, especially in Kubernetes-first environments

Cloud management solutions focusing on reliability, performance optimization, and security measures

By expanding its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, DoiT is strengthening its position as the most trusted cloud intelligence partner for modern enterprises with more than 4,000 customers in 75+ countries.

A Global Vision for the Future

DoiT’s expansion strategy continues to focus on serving cloud-native businesses in North America, Israel, Europe, and APAC, where demand for AI-powered cloud operations is growing rapidly. The company’s deep expertise in AWS, combined with new AI-driven capabilities, will enable organizations to proactively and autonomously reduce costs while balancing performance, security, and reliability.

“We’re not just investing in technology—we’re investing in the future of cloud operations automation, making it easier for companies to adopt AWS at an accelerated pace,” added Solovey. “With this fund, we’re doubling down on our mission to bring intelligent, autonomous cloud management to modern companies that are delivering the next wave of innovation.”

About DoiT

DoiT is a global leader with its DoiT Cloud Intelligence™ platform, providing AI-powered solutions that help businesses maximize the value of their cloud investments. With expertise in AWS and other cloud platforms, DoiT Cloud Intelligence empowers companies with FinOps Fabric™ technology to contextualize data mining, uncover the root causes of cloud inefficiencies and close the loop with engineering teams. Visit Doit.com to learn more.

