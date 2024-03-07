DoiT Achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency

New AWS Competency recognizes DoiT for success in transforming client use cases to leverage generative AI technologies

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoiT International (DoiT), a leading provider of intelligent FinOps technology and unrivaled cloud expertise, today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency. This specialization recognizes DoiT as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.





Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates DoiT as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting companies to determine internal readiness, identify specific use cases and develop custom end-to-end generative AI solutions.

“We’re extremely proud and honored to earn this new AWS Competency, highlighting the innovative work our customer reliability engineers do accelerating generative AI adoption with our customers,” said Jaret Chiles, chief services officer of DoiT. “With the demand for AI only continuing to grow, and the technology evolving so rapidly, this achievement marks an exciting milestone on our journey helping customers realize the full potential of generative AI. We’re looking forward to supporting more and more companies in their generative AI journeys and driving meaningful business transformation.”

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These AWS Partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprises.

According to Gartner, more than 80% of enterprises will have used generative AI APIs or deployed generative AI-enabled applications by 2026. As many companies look to start their AI journeys, they quickly find that they do not have highly specialized staffing or resources to manage this newer technology. By partnering with DoiT, companies get the generative AI expertise needed to determine internal readiness, identify specific use cases and develop custom end-to-end generative AI solutions.

Over the past year, DoiT has leveraged technologies like Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker to build AI foundations for its customers and ensure their environments are regularly optimized based on emerging best practices. The AWS Generative AI Competency recognizes AWS Partners who deliver solutions to help customers with generative AI use cases, including:

Adopting and strategizing generative AI;

Building and testing generative AI applications;

Training and customizing foundation models; and

Operating, supporting and maintaining generative AI applications and models.

AWS Generative AI Competency Partners also protect customers’ generative AI workloads and define responsible AI principles and frameworks. DoiT completed a rigorous assessment with strong customer validation to earn this AWS Competency.

“By partnering with DoiT, we successfully migrated our large language models (LLM) workloads to AWS using Amazon SageMaker. Rather than simply transferring our existing infrastructure, DoiT enabled sweeeft.ai to embrace a cloud-forward architecture, swiftly implementing cutting-edge generative AI innovations and expanding our capabilities,” said Verona Selimaj, international development lead at sweeeft.ai. “These innovations let us help our own customers, enabling global HR teams to reduce their hiring time by up to 60% as well as accelerating our training time by 4x. Our continued partnership with DoiT and the strong foundation we’ve built on AWS will allow us to achieve market leadership.”

Through its Cloud Solve offering, DoiT works with customers to unlock transformation with generative AI using a three-part approach:

Discovery: To delve into specific business objectives, gathering and refining data to lay the groundwork for innovation;

To delve into specific business objectives, gathering and refining data to lay the groundwork for innovation; Innovation: To guide feature selection, model training and validation to meet tailored needs; and

To guide feature selection, model training and validation to meet tailored needs; and Deployment and optimization: To implement and refine generative AI strategy, ensuring seamless integration and maximum impact.

To learn more about how DoiT accelerates GenAI for businesses, visit our website or the AWS Marketplace.

About DoiT International



DoiT is a global technology company that provides intelligent software and unrivaled multicloud expertise to cloud-driven organizations.

With nearly 2,500 years of collective cloud operations experience, DoiT works alongside more than 3,000 customers to drive business growth. For more information, visit doit.com.

