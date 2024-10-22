DoDIIS 2024: Vibrint and Kion Team Up To Power Multi-Cloud Success for National Security

Visit Vibrint at Booth 613 for the latest in multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, LiFi and quantum technology supporting mission success

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DoDIIS—Vibrint, a leader in federal tech solutions, today announced it is partnering with Kion, a top innovator in cloud technology, to deliver cutting-edge multi-cloud support for federal agencies across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and OCI. Together, they’ll be exhibiting in Booth 613 at the 2024 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference, Oct. 27-30 in Omaha, Nebraska.





Vibrint’s exclusive partnership with Kion brings unmatched cloud capabilities to classified environments. Kion’s all-in-one platform simplifies identity management, FinOps and compliance across multiple cloud providers, ensuring secure and efficient operations.

“Vibrint’s expertise in the national security mission allows us to harness Kion’s multi-cloud power to drive operational success and safeguard our customers,” said Vibrint CEO Tom Lash. “At DoDIIS, we’ll showcase our solutions in multi-cloud, LiFi and quantum encryption to address the toughest defense and intelligence challenges.”

Don’t miss:

Live demos: At DoDIIS 2024, check out Vibrint Multi-Cloud Solutions powered by Kion, Vibrint LiFi from pureLiFi and Vibrint Quantum Safe Solutions powered by QED, designed to enhance mission readiness in the ever-changing national security landscape.

Webinar: Join Vibrint and Kion after DoDIIS for a deep dive into multi-cloud solutions, featuring ways to improve budget control and compliance, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 10-11 a.m. ET. Register now.

About Vibrint

Vibrint helps national security customers Make the Right Call, sustaining mission advantage at the forefront of intelligence gathering and analysis. Our teams of technologists, analysts and mission specialists pursue innovation in high-performance computing, SIGINT research and analysis, software and systems development, and mission resilience. The systems we create and the services we provide enhance our customers’ capacity and capability for harvesting and harnessing data, enhancing the quality and speed of mission-critical decisions. Within our Collaboration Lab environment, we leverage our technical expertise to explore future capabilities vital to the U.S. national security mission. Based in Annapolis Junction, Maryland. Find us at vibrint.com and @Vibrint on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Kion

Kion automates CloudOps with a single platform providing policy-based identity, FinOps and compliance for multi-cloud infrastructure. Kion helps organizations achieve “governance by default” through improved visibility, automation, guardrails and guidance across AWS, Azure, GCP and OCI environments. This helps enterprises reduce complexity, eliminate chaos and minimize manual work so they can innovate faster with less risk. Wherever they are on their cloud journey, Kion empowers organizations to confidently provision accounts, maintain financial control and ensure compliance with security regulations. Kion serves leading commercial, higher education and government agencies, including Indeed, Verizon, NASA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

