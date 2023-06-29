dodaso Technologies Launches LeaseAgility™

ALBANY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, dodaso Technologies announced the official launch of LeaseAgility™. Organizations of all sizes can use LeaseAgility to simplify the way they manage leases and comply with new lease accounting standards.





LeaseAgility is an intuitive and powerful lease accounting solution for organizations with 100 or fewer leases in their portfolios. It has been thoroughly vetted by accountants for accuracy and for ensuring lease accounting compliance with ASC 842, IFRS 16 and GASB 87 at every stage of the lease lifecycle. Compared to similar lease accounting software in the market, LeaseAgility represents a significant leap forward in lease accounting software and provides more features to streamline lease management and lease accounting.

Some key benefits of LeaseAgility include:

Compliance: helps you comply with lease accounting standards ASC842, IFRS16 and GASB 86.

Powerful Accounting Engine: automates complex lease calculations and ledger agnostic entries.

Compliance & Reporting: generates accurate financial reports and disclosures for all lease accounting standards.

Audit Trail: facilitates seamless audits with detail activity history.

Lease tracking: tracks all your leases in one place, making it easy to see what leases are active and when payments are due.

Lease analytics: provides insights into your lease portfolio, such as lease type, total cost, average lease term, asset balance, liability balance and more.

User-friendly interface: has an intuitive interface that makes it easy for anyone to use, even if they have no prior experience with lease accounting software.

Notifications and Alerts: proactive notifications and alerts for key lease events and critical milestones.

“We are proud to launch LeaseAgility, a game-changing lease accounting software that empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of lease accounting with ease,” said William Tse, Co-founder. The dodaso team has collaborated closely with users in a wide range of organizations to develop this lease accounting solution. “We will continue to work closely with users to calibrate existing software and develop new solutions to bring to market,” said Brandon Park, Co-founder.

ABOUT

dodaso Technologies is a leading provider of enterprise technology and consulting services. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY. LeaseAgility has a team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to helping businesses manage their lease obligations.

