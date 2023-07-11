DocuVault Expands Regional Footprint in Asset Management with Acquisition of Bayshore Records Management in Newark, Delaware

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DocuVault, one of the East Coast’s largest providers of secure asset management solutions, announces the acquisition of the records storage and shred division of Bayshore Moving & Storage in Newark, Delaware. The purchase also includes the Bayshore’s location at 300 Pencader Drive in Newark, which, in addition to records management clients, also includes a significant inventory of fine art storage. Bayshore, a multigenerational owned and operated full service moving company, will continue its residential and commercial moving and storage (including fine art) operation from multiple existing warehouse facilities in Delaware, as well as in Manassa, Virginia, and Melbourne, Florida.





DocuVault opened in 2002 as the region’s only purpose-built facility designed for comprehensive archival records storage. Today the company preserves over 60 million assets for more than 4,000 clients in industries ranging from healthcare, legal, art, and financial to non-profit and higher education, exceeding industry compliance standards for safety and security.

The company shares a half-million square foot campus with its sister facility, GenVault, one of the nation’s most secure commercial biorepositories for the storage and transport of large collections of biological samples under strict, temperature-controlled conditions.

“We’re excited to expand our capabilities and geographical presence to clients requiring exacting protocols for sensitive or priceless assets, whether they’re documents, vaccines, or a priceless painting,” said Keith DiMarino, CEO of DocuVault and GenVault. “When it comes to providing superior customer service, we share with Bayshore a commitment to going beyond the status quo, so for existing clients this transition will be seamless.”

The current client contracts and operations at 300 Pencader Drive location will remain unchanged but they will now have access to DocuVault’s full suite of records management services including hard-copy document storage, hard-copy document storage, offsite data protection and vault operations, document imaging and scan-on-demand services, and IT asset disposition.

“With DocuVault’s sterling reputation for excellence in all aspects of offsite storage for asset protection and customer interaction, selling the records management side of our business to Keith and his team was the right decision,” said Matt Lamore, vice president of sales at Bayshore.

